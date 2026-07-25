Berwyn Farmers Market returns with 70-plus vendors, seasonal events and family fun

The Berwyn Farmers Market returns for its fourth season this summer, bringing weekly shopping, local food and family activities to Chester County every Sunday through Dec. 20.

The free market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at Bronze Plaza, 511 Old Lancaster Road, in Berwyn, next to Handel's Ice Cream. Attendees can shop from 25 to 30 local farmers, food producers, artists and makers each week, with more than 70 vendors participating throughout the season. Complimentary parking is available between Barre3 and Kramer Drive.

Along with farm-fresh produce, shoppers will find baked goods, meats, prepared foods, coffee, handmade gifts and rotating food trucks. The market also features weekly kids' activities, rotating charity partners and live music on the first Sunday of each month.

Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events Shoppers can find seasonal produce, including heirloom tomatoes, along with baked goods, meats, flowers and other locally grown products at the Berwyn Farmers Market.

The season begins Sunday, Aug. 2, with Tomatopalooza, a special market celebrating tomato season and National Farmers Market Week. The event includes tomato-themed food, produce, live music, giveaways, children's activities and other family-friendly attractions.

Additional themed markets are planned throughout the season, including Back to School (Aug. 30), AppleFest (Sept. 27), SpookFest (Oct. 25), Pie Fest (Nov. 8), Gratitude Market (Nov. 22) and the Holiday Market (Dec. 6).

The rain-or-shine market continues every Sunday through Dec. 20, except Nov. 29. Admission is free, with food and merchandise available for purchase.

Sundays | Aug. 2 - Dec. 20

Bronze Plaza

511 Old Lancaster Rd.

Berwyn, PA

Free admission & parking

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