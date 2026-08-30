Hocus Pocus Speakeasy to take over Montgomery Mall’s former Hot Topic

The Sanderson Sisters are moving into Montgomery Mall, and they’ve picked a fitting address: the former Hot Topic.

The space will become the Hocus Pocus Speakeasy from Sept. 12-Nov. 8. Inspired by the 1993 Disney movie, the pop-up will bring interactive Halloween shows, themed drinks and plenty of witchy mischief to North Wales. Tickets for the recurring weekend performances start at $35.

Actors portraying Winifred, Sarah and Mary will lead performances at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Audience members will become part of the show through games, singalongs and other interactions as the witches attempt to keep their fading magic alive.

The room will be decorated from floor to ceiling, with several spots set aside for photos. Costumes are encouraged.

The drinks take their cues from the three sisters. The menu includes the apple cider-based Poison Apple Mule, the Lavender Love Potion and the Blood Moon Mary-Garita, along with alcohol-free versions of each.

The recurring Saturday and Sunday performances are limited to adults 21 and older. After debuting in Center City last fall, the pop-up is moving to Montgomery County for this year’s Halloween season.

Other events will take over the space on select Fridays. The schedule includes Hocus Pocus Bingo, Mrs. Roper Bingo and “Dirty Potter,” an adults-only wizarding comedy mixed with Quizzo.

An all-ages broom-building workshop is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2. Admission includes a broom and decorating materials, but participants must bring their own glue guns.

Dates, prices and age requirements vary for the Friday events. The complete schedule and tickets are available on the Hocus Pocus Speakeasy website.

Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Sept. 12-Nov. 8

Montgomery Mall

230 Montgomery Mall

North Wales, PA 19454

Main performances: Ages 21 and older

Tickets start at $35, plus taxes and fees

Friday events vary in price and age requirements

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.