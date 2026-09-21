Lynnewood Hall will open to public for the first time in 84 years as ‘The Gilded Age’ comes to life in flowers

Lynnewood Hall is opening its interior to the public for the first time in more than 80 years.

The Elkins Park mansion, long closed to regular public interior access, will open Sept. 25 through Oct. 4 for Fleurs de Villes: The Gilded Age, a 10-day floral exhibition inspired by HBO’s period drama.

What makes this stop different is the setting. Lynnewood Hall was built during America’s actual Gilded Age, so the exhibition will place floral interpretations of the show’s fictional characters and storylines inside a mansion created during the era that inspired them.

Provided Courtesy/Fleurs de Villes Agnes van Rhijn floral mannequin by Bluebird Bouquets at The Plaza Hotel in New York. Photo courtesy of Fleurs de Villes.

Local floral designers will create life-size mannequins using thousands of fresh flowers. The displays will draw from characters and scenes involving Bertha Russell, Peggy Scott, Marian Brook, Larry Russell and Agnes van Rhijn.

FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

Visitors can watch live floral demonstrations and vote for their favorite mannequin during the exhibition. Those interested in seeing more of Lynnewood Hall can add a Preservation Tour, which begins with a guided introduction in the historic art gallery before allowing visitors to explore the principal family bedrooms on their own. The $18 tour is offered daily at 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.; access to the second floor is by stairs only.

The main floral exhibition takes about 40-50 minutes to explore and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last timed entry at 5 p.m.

Adult tickets cost $30.50, with family, child and senior options also available. Admission includes complimentary shuttle service. Visitors who drive can use limited on-site self-parking for $10 per vehicle or valet parking for $25.

Lynnewood Hall is the third stop on Fleurs de Villes’ six-location national tour, which is bringing The Gilded Age exhibition to historic estates and gardens around the country.

Dates: Friday, Sept. 25-Sunday, Oct. 4

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; last entry at 5 p.m.

Location: Lynnewood Hall

Address: 920 Spring Ave., Elkins Park, PA 19027

Admission: $30.50 for adults; timed entry

Other tickets: Family, child and senior tickets available

Expected visit: About 45 minutes

What to see: Fresh-flower mannequins inspired by HBO’s The Gilded Age

Preservation Tour: $18; offered daily at 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Accessibility: Main exhibition accessible for visitors with reduced mobility; second-floor Preservation Tour accessible only by stairs

Parking: Limited on-site self-parking is $10; valet is $25

Shuttle: Complimentary shuttle included with admission

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.