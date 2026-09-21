Report: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to miss 'a few weeks' with knee injury

According to several media reports, the Philadelphia Eagles will be without starting TE Dallas Goedert for "a few weeks" with a sprained MCL.

Goedert got hurt on a run play, when a Titans defender barreled into the side of his leg and upended him. He left the game and did not return.

In Week 1 against the Commanders, Goedert had a great game as a receiver and in my opinion looked faster than he did at any point last season. He finished with 4 catches for 77 yards and 2 TDs. He only played 19 snaps Week 2 against the Titans before his injury.

In 2025, although he regressed as a blocker, Goedert was a force in the red zone, catching 11 TD passes, a new Eagles single-season tight end record. He also managed to stay relatively healthy, as he missed just one game due to injury after being a regular on the injury report the previous three seasons.

The Eagles are now extremely thin at tight end, as rookie Eli Stowers and fifth-year pro Grant Calcaterra are both on injured reserve. The only other tight ends on the roster are Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins, as well as practice squad guy Joshua Deguara.

Former Eagle Zach Ertz remains available on the open market.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice



Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader