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September 21, 2026

Eagles' Week 3 opponent will likely be missing its starting quarterback

Bears QB Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him against the Eagles on Monday night in Week 3.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092126CalebWilliams Matt Marton/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears QB Caleb Williams

In their Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears also lost their starting quarterback Caleb Williams with what looked at the time like a serious injury.

Williams flopped to the ground during a scramble, after which he was on the ground writhing and screaming in pain.

He was then carted off the field.

It turns out Williams' injury isn't serious. It's reportedly a low grade hamstring strain, and he is "week-to-week."

During a radio appearance on Monday, Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that Williams "will likely miss some time."

Of course, the Bears' next opponent are the Philadelphia Eagles, who will travel to Chicago for a Week 3 matchup on Monday Night Football. If Williams can't play as Johnson indicated, the next quarterback up would be Tyson Bagent.

Bagent was an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd University in West Virginia. He made the Bears' 53-man roster as a rookie out of 2023 training camp and has stuck on the roster ever since. He has four career starts, all as a rookie in 2023. He has a 2-2 career record. 

Bagent's career stats: 104 of 158 (65.8%) for 971 yards (6.1 YPA), 3 TDs, 6 INTs, 73.0 QB rating. We'll have a lot more on him in our Eagles-Bears preview on Wednesday.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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