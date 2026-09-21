Fantasy football injuries: updates on Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Mike Evans and more

The injury bug was busy in Week 2, with several star fantasy football players knocked from their games — swinging more than a few matchups this weekend.

Some of the guys below should be fine for next week's games. And some might be candidates for your IR soon.

Here's a look at the latest fantasy football injury news:

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

The poor 2024 Rookie of the Year can't catch a break. After missing two separate stints of time last year with a elbow injuries, the quarterback appeared to dislocate it in Week 2, and was yanked from Washington's loss to Dallas. Marcus Mariota is the next man up. Early X-rays showed no fracture, so it seems possible he's back in a reasonable amount of time.

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

Williams pulled his hamstring Sunday and did not return. He's going to be getting imaging done early this week to help access how serious the injury is, but he will probably be out a few games in a best case scenario. Tyson Bagent is the backup.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

The Eagles' top RB left with a stinger, missed most of the first half but returned for the second. It's possible he's limited in practice this week, but he seems likely to be back on the field against Chicago next Monday.

D.J. Moore, WR, Bills

Moore strained one of his AC joints and didn't return after just one touch back on Thursday night. The shoulder injury is currently being called day-to-day.

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

Pierce also got one touch before an injury ended his day. Pierce hurt his heal, and an X-ray after the game came back negative. Is this related to his offseason ankle surgery? Pay close attention to his status this week.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

After running for 36 yards, Dobbins hurt his hamstring and did not return. In his stead, rookie Jonah Coleman looked pretty good, running for his first career touchdown. Dobbins' status will be up in the air for Week 3, and Coleman could be en route to taking his job.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks

Price left the Seahawks' Week 2 win with a chest injury and did not return. X-rays came back negative, and many think he simply sat out because the game was already out of hand. Keep an eye on when he returns to practice and at what capacity.

Mike Evans, WR, 49ers

Evans also apparently left his respective winning effort out of precaution as well, with 49ers officials saying that Evans is "fine" despite leaving with a reported hip injury.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers

After nine touches, Dowdle left, and then returned with a toe injury the culprit. He was pulled from the game a second time and did not return after that — perhaps he aggravated it. Jaylen Warren's value would skyrocket if Dowdle sits out Week 3.

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

Reed can feel all of extremities, a good sign after the wideout was carted off with an ugly neck injury Sunday. He'll probably miss some time.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

The Eagles' TE1 hurt his knee early Sunday and was seen standing on the sideline without his helmet on for the rest of the game. There's a chance he can play in Week 3, with a longer week ahead of Monday Night Football. His practice status will tell us much more later this week.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins

The third round pick had a breakthrough Week 1, catching five passes for 94 yards, playing in 91% of snaps. He hurt his ankle in Week 2 and did not return after tallying two catches. With Miami getting blown out, it could have been a precaution. We'll see if he's suiting up in practice Wednesday.

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