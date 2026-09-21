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September 21, 2026

Hunt for mid-century furniture, estate jewelry, vintage clothing and more across nearly 100 booths at this Oaks antique fair

The Antique & Collector Fair returns Oct. 16-17 with finds spanning early-period antiques through mid-century design.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Antiques
Antique & Collector Fair Photo Credit/Nick Mitchell Photography

The Antique & Collector Fair returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Oct. 16-17 with up to 100 booths of antiques, vintage goods and collectibles.

A good antique fair can turn into a treasure hunt pretty quickly.

At the Antique & Collector Fair in Oaks, that could mean finding a mid-century lamp, an old map, estate jewelry, vintage clothing or a toy you haven’t seen since childhood. The show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17.

Organizers say the fall show will feature up to 100 booths across Halls D and E, with dealers bringing antiques, vintage goods and collectibles dating from early periods through roughly the mid-20th century.

For mid-century modern fans, that could mean furniture, lighting, barware and home décor. Vintage shoppers can dig through clothing, textiles, accessories and jewelry. Other booths will feature everything from art glass, pottery and rugs to books, maps, antique toys, musical instruments, old advertising, currency and folk art.

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There will be plenty for serious collectors, but the show does not require knowing the difference between porcelain and transferware before walking through the door. That unpredictability is part of the appeal.

The fall show will occupy Halls D and E, with attendees entering through Hall D.

The Antique & Collector Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $10 at the door. Organizer materials say admission covers both days, children’s discounts are available, parking is free, and concessions will be available. Tickets are sold at the gate.

Antique & Collector Fair – Fall 2026 Show

Dates: Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Location: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Halls D & E
Entrance: Hall D
Address: 100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456
Admission: $10 at the door
Parking: Free

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Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Expos Antiques Oaks Vintage Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

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