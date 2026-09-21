Hunt for mid-century furniture, estate jewelry, vintage clothing and more across nearly 100 booths at this Oaks antique fair

A good antique fair can turn into a treasure hunt pretty quickly.

At the Antique & Collector Fair in Oaks, that could mean finding a mid-century lamp, an old map, estate jewelry, vintage clothing or a toy you haven’t seen since childhood. The show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17.

Organizers say the fall show will feature up to 100 booths across Halls D and E, with dealers bringing antiques, vintage goods and collectibles dating from early periods through roughly the mid-20th century.

For mid-century modern fans, that could mean furniture, lighting, barware and home décor. Vintage shoppers can dig through clothing, textiles, accessories and jewelry. Other booths will feature everything from art glass, pottery and rugs to books, maps, antique toys, musical instruments, old advertising, currency and folk art.

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There will be plenty for serious collectors, but the show does not require knowing the difference between porcelain and transferware before walking through the door. That unpredictability is part of the appeal.

The fall show will occupy Halls D and E, with attendees entering through Hall D.

The Antique & Collector Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $10 at the door. Organizer materials say admission covers both days, children’s discounts are available, parking is free, and concessions will be available. Tickets are sold at the gate.

Dates: Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Location: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Halls D & E

Entrance: Hall D

Address: 100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456

Admission: $10 at the door

Parking: Free



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