Most American adults feel fatigued with regularity. Here's how to overcome it

More than 7 in 10 U.S. adults regularly feel very tired or exhausted, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Nearly 55% of adults surveyed by the CDC said they experience fatigue at least on some days. Another 10.7% said they feel fatigued on most days, and 5.9% said they feel fatigued every day. The report, published earlier this month, used data from the 2024 National Health Interview Survey, which asked participants how they felt over a 90-day period.

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Fatigue is the feeling of being overtired to the point that it is difficult to get up in the morning, go to work and complete other activities during the day, the Cleveland Clinic says. The feeling is described as an overwhelming urge to sleep, but people who are fatigued also not feel refreshed after sleeping.

Women were almost twice as likely to report frequent fatigue than men, the CDC study found. Younger adults were more likely to report it than adults 65 and older.

Among racial demographics, Native Americans and Alaska Natives were the most likely to report frequent fatigue, at 25.5%. White and Black adults reported feeling fatigued at similar rates — 18% and 17.3%, respectively. Hispanic and Asian adults were the least likely to report feeling fatigued, at 12.9% and 9.1%.

People who are fatigued also were more likely to face other certain functioning difficulties, the study found. Adults who were frequently fatigued were three times more likely to report depression symptoms and twice as likely to report cognition difficulties or anxiety symptoms.

Many factors can contribute to fatigue, including poor diet, high alcohol and drug use, stress, jet lag and an inactive lifestyle. Fatigue also can be caused by sleep disorders, shift work and medications including antipsychotics, antihistamines and beta blockers.

How to treat fatigue

Some extreme instances of fatigue, including chronic fatigue syndrome, may require medication and specific care plans from a healthcare provider. But for the average adult, certain lifestyle changes can help improve rest and limit fatigue.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends:

• Getting 7-9 hours of sleep each night

• Avoiding caffeine, electronics and exercise right before bed

• Going to sleep and wake up at the same times each day

• Avoiding alcohol and drugs

• Eating a balanced diet and drinking lots of water

• Managing stress with activities like yoga, mindfulness and meditation

• Exercising regularly, but not so much that it causes additional fatigue

Healthcare providers can offer additional testing to rule out other issues that might be causing fatigue, such as infections, diseases and vitamin deficiencies. They also can help patients find an ideal weight range, which can reduce tiredness.

People are advised to contact their doctors if fatigue lasts longer than a few days of if they have difficulty performing daily tasks, have recently lost weight or do not have a clear reason for their fatigue.