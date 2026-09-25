Gov. Mikie Sherrill and N.J. senators call for Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell to resign over sexual harassment allegations

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and the state's senators are calling for Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell to resign after a monthslong investigation into accusations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment.

A 61-page investigative report, released Thursday, concluded that Caldwell made inappropriate comments toward a female staffer's friend after she rejected his advances, brought uninvited guests to paid events and sought a promotion for a state employee with whom he had a romantic relationship.

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Sherrill called on her fellow Democrat to resign by Friday, saying it is "necessary" and "in the best interest of New Jersey residents."

"These violations substantiated in the investigation reflect a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration," she said Thursday night. "The ethical lapses persisted despite multiple warnings and training. The substantiated finding of sexual harassment is extremely troubling. I've seen firsthand how a hostile culture can undermine everyone's ability to succeed. It's insidious and ruptures the trust within an organization."

According to the investigation, Caldwell, 66, made a romantic advance toward the friend of one of his staffers at an unspecified event. During a car ride in April, Caldwell allegedly asked the staffer whether her friend was still single, to which the staffer replied that her friend was not interested in a romantic relationship with him.

"Upon being rebuffed, (Caldwell) remarked that Staffer-1, her friend and women like them were ambitious and successful and needed a man who was in a position to help them, 'but you young women are looking for young sperm,'" the report says.

When asked about the incident, the report says, Caldwell acknowledged that he asked whether the staffer's friend was single, but denied asking her out or making the "young sperm" remark.

In May, Caldwell also made multiple attempts to secure a promotion for his girlfriend, a former state employee who was interested in a "senior leadership position," without disclosing the nature of their relationship, the report says. Caldwell forwarded her resume and a letter of interest to an official, who denied the request after learning about their relationship. A high-ranking employee in the department that employed Caldwell's partner learned of Caldwell's request and forwarded the correspondence to the state's chief ethics officer.

The report also identified seven ticketed events between Feb. 19 and May 23 in which Caldwell appeared with one or more guests who were admitted without payment or prior authorization. Caldwell claimed he did not fully understand the applicable rules and provided reimbursement for one of the events, the report says.

The report also includes multiple witness accounts that suggest Caldwell had a pattern of making comments about women's appearances.

Chief Ethics Officer Rachel Hammond notified Caldwell that her office had commenced an investigation into his conduct on May 22. In a letter dated May 28, Caldwell denied any wrongdoing and called the accusations "false" and "misleading."

"Unfortunately, the complaint appears to be driven by misinformation, false assumptions and what seems to be a personal vendetta against me," Caldwell wrote.

The investigation, conducted by the lawfirm Lowenstein Sandler, did not find Caldwell's denial credible. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Calcagni, denied the claims and doubted the accuracy of the investigation in a statement to the Inquirer.

"The question is not simply whether investigators believed one person over another," Calcagni said. "The question is whether the evidence actually proves that a violation occurred. In our view, the evidence does not support these findings."

Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim, both Democrats, also called for Caldwell to resign in statements posted to social media Thursday night.

"New Jerseyans deserve to have public servants who work to earn and keep their trust, not undermine it," Kim wrote on X. "The findings of the independent report are unacceptable. The Lt. Governor should resign immediately."

Booker said Caldwell should resign "for the sake of our state."