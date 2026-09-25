Peddler’s Village fall festival will pair German food and beer with more than 150 scarecrows

Peddler’s Village will turn one October weekend into a full fall outing when OctoberFeast returns to Lahaska on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11.

The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, with German-style food and drinks, brass bands, a beer garden and activities spread throughout the Bucks County shopping village.

Now in its 10th year, OctoberFeast will feature performances from the Philadelphia German Brass Band and Galena Brass Band. Give & Take Jugglers will also perform Sunday.

Visitors can stop for food and drinks throughout the day, including local beer, wine and spirits in an outdoor Food & Drink Garden. Food trucks and Peddler’s Village restaurants will offer additional options around the property.

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For families, the weekend will include pumpkin painting, face painting, gem mining, sand art, lawn games and a petting zoo. Some activities cost extra.

The timing also means OctoberFeast arrives while Scarecrows in the Village is underway. More than 150 handmade scarecrows will be displayed along the brick walkways, so festivalgoers can browse the installations between meals, performances and shopping. The scarecrow display continues through Oct. 26.

Admission and general parking are free. Shops at Peddler’s Village will stay open until 8 p.m. Saturday, and a limited number of VIP parking spaces can be reserved in advance.

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days

Location: Peddler’s Village, Lahaska, Bucks County

Admission: Free

Parking: Free; limited VIP parking available for advance purchase

Highlights: German-style food and drinks, live brass bands, beer garden, food trucks, pumpkin and face painting, petting zoo, lawn games and more than 150 scarecrows

Note: Some family activities cost extra

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