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September 25, 2026

Peddler’s Village fall festival will pair German food and beer with more than 150 scarecrows

The free Oct. 10-11 OctoberFeast will feature brass bands, a beer garden, food trucks, pumpkin painting and family activities in Bucks County.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Oktoberfest
Octoberfeast Peddlers Village Provided Courtesy/Peddler's Village

Peddler’s Village OctoberFeast returns Oct. 10-11 with German-style food and drinks, live brass bands, family activities and more than 150 scarecrows throughout the Bucks County destination.

Peddler’s Village will turn one October weekend into a full fall outing when OctoberFeast returns to Lahaska on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11.

The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, with German-style food and drinks, brass bands, a beer garden and activities spread throughout the Bucks County shopping village.

Now in its 10th year, OctoberFeast will feature performances from the Philadelphia German Brass Band and Galena Brass Band. Give & Take Jugglers will also perform Sunday.

Visitors can stop for food and drinks throughout the day, including local beer, wine and spirits in an outdoor Food & Drink Garden. Food trucks and Peddler’s Village restaurants will offer additional options around the property.

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For families, the weekend will include pumpkin painting, face painting, gem mining, sand art, lawn games and a petting zoo. Some activities cost extra.

The timing also means OctoberFeast arrives while Scarecrows in the Village is underway. More than 150 handmade scarecrows will be displayed along the brick walkways, so festivalgoers can browse the installations between meals, performances and shopping. The scarecrow display continues through Oct. 26.

Admission and general parking are free. Shops at Peddler’s Village will stay open until 8 p.m. Saturday, and a limited number of VIP parking spaces can be reserved in advance.

Peddler’s Village OctoberFeast

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11
Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days
Location: Peddler’s Village, Lahaska, Bucks County
Admission: Free
Parking: Free; limited VIP parking available for advance purchase
Highlights: German-style food and drinks, live brass bands, beer garden, food trucks, pumpkin and face painting, petting zoo, lawn games and more than 150 scarecrows
Note: Some family activities cost extra

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Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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