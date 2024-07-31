More News:

July 31, 2024

Kamala Harris to visit Philadelphia on Tuesday with her yet-to-be-announced running mate

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro remains in the running for the Democratic vice presidential nominee. The choice will be made soon.

2024 Election Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Philly Bastiaan Slabbers/Sipa USA

Vice President Kamala Harris will a stop in Philadelphia on Tuesday with her running mate, who has not yet been chosen. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is one of the top contenders to join the Democratic ticket. Above, Harris at Girard College on May 29.

Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, appears set to reveal her running mate within the next several days. 

The vice president and her running mate are expected to begin a tour of the country's swing states Tuesday in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has emerged as one of the top contenders for Harris' VP pick. 

After campaigning in Philly, the tour will stop in western Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Raleigh, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The decision to kick off the tour in Pennsylvania adds intrigue to the possibility that Shapiro may be Harris' choice, but the tour also includes Arizona, the home state of U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, another contender for the VP nomination. 

As some political analysts have pointed out, presidential candidates often do not introduce their running mates in their homes states. Harris' campaign also cautioned against reading too much into the selection of Philly, saying the vice president has not selected her running mate yet.

Regardless of whether Shapiro is the pick, he has been aggressively campaigning on behalf of Harris. He most recently spoke at a rally at Wissahickon High School on Monday with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Harris does not have any opponents for the Democratic Party nomination for president, and a virtual vote on Aug. 7 will finalize her nomination before the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 12-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

