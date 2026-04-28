Kylie Kelce plays basketball with Josh Shapiro on the roof of the capitol and compares Jason to the Phanatic

Kylie Kelce challenged Josh Shapiro to a game of GOV — an abbreviated version of HORSE — on the roof of the Pennsylvania state capitol and found that basketball was not her forte.

Admittedly, the "Not Gonna Lie" host said she was "trash at basketball" from the start. She lost handily to the governor, who didn't even letter in their showdown broadcast Tuesday on YouTube. But between baskets, Kelce at least got Shapiro to divulge his preferred Philly food and sports teams, and discuss a gutsy piece of legislation he signed.

The latter is the recent law that will extend Philly bar hours to 4 a.m. during the World Cup. The Democrat said he had received numerous comments from constituents declaring the move "the most dangerous thing any public official has ever done in the history of humanity." Shapiro signed the bill into law anyway, believing that Philadelphians could be trusted to behave responsibly.

"That's so nice of you," Kelce said with unmistakable skepticism. "I will tell you, my college field hockey coach Jackie Neary always said nothing good happens after midnight, and so you will not catch me at the bar until 4 a.m. I will be snuggled into my bed."

Both she and Shapiro declared the Birds their favorite Philadelphia sports team, with the Phillies ranking second. Kelce attributed her allegiance to her "love affair with the Phanatic," which she said explains her love of Irish wolfhounds and her husband, Jason.

"So you think your husband and your dog both resemble the Phillie Phanatic?" Shapiro asked.

"They all have a scruff," Kelce said. "There is a scruff situation, and they are larger than life."

The podcast host compelled the governor to concede that Wawa tops Sheetz, and discussed the menu item her family always orders at the chain (chicken fingers) as well as the one she does not eat (pizza). Shapiro shouted out a superior pie in town. He picked the pizza at Angelo's as his favorite Philly food, preferably consumed on the hood of a car.

Prior to the basketball game, Kelce explored the capitol's "creepy tunnel" and chatted with the governor and first lady about bringing period products to Pennsylvania schools. Check out the visit below:

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.