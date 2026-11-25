Actress Amanda Seyfried said she first got involved with the smash-hit documentary "You Can See Everything" about a year before it premiered. Although she managed to keep her role in telling the story of Elizabeth Holmes a secret from the public, she said a lot of people in her personal life were made aware.

"I'm the most indiscreet person I've ever met in my life, how the hell did I manage to keep it under wraps?" Seyfried said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday. "I told a lot of people, but I guess I could trust them all."

The Allentown native was on the show to discuss her appearance in Nathan Fielder's documentary about the disgraced CEO. Seyfried played Holmes in Hulu's "The Dropout," a fictionalized version about the American businesswoman's rise as the head of blood-testing company Theranos, and her eventual downfall.

In "You Can See Everything," crews followed Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, during the weeks before she began serving her prison sentence. Seyfriend said it was never her intention to go back to playin Holmes again, but she got involved in the documentary when Fielder approached her and asked to pick her brain about the show.

After they spoke over FaceTime, Fielder then asked if he could show her some of the footage and film her reaction. She came in pretty last-minute to the process, she said, and her role in the documentary kept evolving organically, eventually leading her to portray Holmes again and have a highly controversial interaction with Evans.

"I think (Fielder) was trying to process the things that he didn't have on film, and maybe somehow represent her in this way, and I guess I was a perfect replacement for the purpose of trying to understand her more," Seyfried said.