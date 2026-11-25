A new report shows significant progress over the past three decades in closing the gap in death rates between Black and white Americans.

The analysis of federal mortality data published Tuesday in Annals of Internal Medicine found that the excess death rate among Black men dropped by 56% and among Black women by 68% between 1993 and 2023. Excess death rate is a statistical term defined as the difference between the observed number of deaths and expected number of deaths in any given time period and can help capture disparities in mortality rates among different communities.

A reduction in the number of Black adults dying from cancer, HIV and heart disease were major contributing factors toward shrinking the gap.

"We're in a much better place now," the study's lead author, Hyuna Sung, told the New York Times. "This tells us that these gaps are not inevitable."

The research was published on the 40th anniversary of the Heckler Report, a landmark study that was the first to use federal data to highlight disparities in death rates among different ethnic groups.

For the new report, American Cancer Society researchers analyzed data from the National Center for Health Statistics between 1993 and 2023. The goal was to examine changes in death rates among Black and white Americans from 24 different causes, as well as from all causes.

Over the 30-year period, cancer deaths among Black men fell by 38%. HIV death rates among Black men declined by 17.5% and death rates from heart disease by 12.3%.

Among Black women, deaths from cancer dropped by 13%, from heart disease by nearly 40% and from HIV by nearly 8%.

But disparities in death rates between Black and white adults remained static or worsened for kidney disease, maternal deaths, accidents and homicides.

Rising suicide deaths among white Americans also contributed to a narrowing of the overall disparity in death rates.

But Sung told the New York Times that the big picture was "a positive story."

A decline in smoking rates as a result of anti-smoking campaigns and increased taxes on tobacco products contributed to a reduction in lung cancer in the Black community, Sung said.

In the 1990s, HIV disproportionately affected Black people, becoming a leading cause of death, according to the National Institutes of Health. But improved treatment for and tracking of HIV transmission helped reduce deaths among Black people from the disease over the 30-year period, Sung said.

"This makes the case for long-term prevention efforts that reach a broad population, like cancer screening, smoking cessation and HIV testing and treatment," Sung told the New York Times.