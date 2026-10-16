What's changing, and what isn't, for the Phillies this offseason

Dave Dombrowski, the man who presides over building the Phillies' roster, spoke for about an hour Thursday at his annual end-of-season press conference.

For the first time in a while, the team's president of baseball operations acknowledged some of the flaws and shortcomings that have led the Phillies to perform worse in the postseason each year since making the World Series in 2023.

Dombrowski admitted the Phillies were "not happy with the season we had" and said changes were needed, and even made some already. The first was removing the interim label from Don Mattingly and naming him the permanent manager.

Dombrowski said only Mattingly received an offer and explained that MLB protocol requires teams to interview multiple candidates for a head coaching search – Raul Ibanez and Chase Utley were reportedly talked to about the opening, along with Alex Cora.

Dombrowski repeated his longstanding belief that, despite their playoff stumbles, the Phillies are a very good team that needs minor tweaks more than sweeping changes. So from a roster viewpoint don't expect the 2027 Phillies to be completely unrecognizable from the 2026 squad.

Mattingly also held a video conference call to discuss the team's future under his guidance, telling the reporters that he felt like he inherited Rob Thomson's team but wants the 2027 version to be more in line with his vision and fingerprint.

"There are things I want to do differently," he said.

Here's a breakdown of what will change – and what probably won't – for the Phils headed into a tricky offseason that almost surely will include an owner-imposed lockout:

What will change

Position coaches

Longtime hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson aren't coming back. Former Mets manager and Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza has already been hired as the new infield coach. Dombrowski and Mattingly will search for a new hitting coach who will bring a new philosophy, which brings us to...

Offensive approach

We don't know who the hitting coach will be, but Dombrowski and Mattingly both hinted toward a major shift in approach and finding a strong communicator who can work well with young players and veterans. Dombrowski used the term "contemporary" to describe the new approach more than once.

He and Mattingly both said the Phillies need to make better use of the "information" and data they have. Sounds like the Phillies are finally conceding what we've known for a while – they chase too much and lean too heavily on the long ball. About time they recognized it.

Left side infield

Tell me Alec Bohm is gone without telling me that Alec Bohm is gone.

"If Alec is not back, I would just say he's done a good job for us, he works hard, he's gotten a lot of big hits for us," Dombrowski said.

We get it, Dave. He gone.

Trea Turner is being told to prove he deserves to play shortstop or he's moving out. Mattingly said defense is an area he wants to emphasize.

Lefties in the pen

Dombrowski likes his right-handed relievers – namely Alex McFarlane, Jonathan Bowlan and Jhoan Duran. Lefties, he wasn't as enthused about. It's possible we've seen the last of Jose Alvarado and Tanner Banks. However, Tim Mayza is back on a 1-year deal.

Rest

Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber – all in their 30s – each played more than 150 games in 2026. J.T. Realmuto played 123. That's too much for those guys, and Dombrowski said an objective in 2027 is getting more off days – and rest – for his veterans. Schwarber could play 30 games at first base to get Harper into the DH spot. Realmuto could also play some first base to get out of the crouch a bit.

Base running

Mattingly said he wants to "play faster" and said the Phils had speed they "didn't use enough." He has bigger stolen base ambitions for Turner, Justin Crawford and Bryson Stott. That's great and all, but can he also solve their rampant base-running blunders?

What won't change

The outfield

Hard to see major changes here. Brandon Marsh will apparently be back in a platoon role, based on Dombrowski's presser. They want Crawford to improve after a somewhat encouraging rookie season with expected growing pains, and right field will remain a gigantic question mark barring some unpredictable trade for a name player.

Aidan Miller's promise

Despite the back injury that sidelined the top Phillies prospect almost all season, Miller is expected to be with the big league club at some point in 2027. Miller "would have played in 2026" in the bigs if not for his back injury, per Dombrowski. With Bohm likely gone and Turner's time at shortstop fleeting, the Phils won't have trouble finding a spot for Miller. Bryan Rincon is another infield prospect Dombrowski likes. Rincon hit 26 homers at Double-A.

Gage Wood's promise

Dombrowski mentioned the 2025 first-round pick's name a few times. Wood struck out 98 hitters in 68.2 innings at Double-A Reading, with a 4.72 ERA. Maybe a solid high-leverage right-hander for the bullpen?

The money guys

Don't expect any big names – Harper, Schwarber, Turner especially – getting moved, hence the outfield likely remaining a question mark. Harper will be the everyday first baseman although he's willing to play right when others need rest. Dombrowski is confident these veterans can still compose the nucleus of a championship team and, oh by the way, no-trade clauses make trade discussions more complicated.

The starting rotation

Well, duh. Dombrowski said the Phillies' starting rotation is the apple of everyone's eye in MLB – "I'm not sure there's too many club in baseball that would like their starting rotation over ours," he said – and he would only look to add depth.

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