A bronze bench shaped like a panther is among the works on display in a new Philadelphia Museum of Art exhibition highlighting six decades of contemporary craft by women.

“Make Her Mark: An Era of Women in Contemporary Craft” opened Nov. 14 and runs through May 16, 2027. The exhibition draws entirely from the museum’s collection, and the museum says several works have rarely or never been on view.

The exhibition includes Judy Kensley McKie’s bronze “Panther Bench” from 1992, Judith Schaechter’s stained-glass piece “I’ve Trampled a Million Pretty Flowers” from 1995 and Claire Zeisler’s fiber work “Private Affair II” from 1986.

Also on display are Syd Carpenter’s glazed earthenware piece “A Snake without a Head Is Just a Rope” from 1994 and Cynthia Toops’ polymer clay work “Martha” from 1999.

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The museum organized the exhibition in recognition of its Women’s Committee and the annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show. The show began in 1977, and its 50th edition ran Nov. 6-8. Some of the proceeds go toward buying contemporary craft for the museum’s collection.

The museum bought many of the works in “Make Her Mark” through a Women’s Committee acquisition grant. Other pieces were donated to the museum.

The exhibition is on view in Colket Gallery 251 and is included with regular museum admission. More information is available on the museum’s website.

Dates: Nov. 14, 2026, through May 16, 2027

Location: Philadelphia Museum of Art, Colket Gallery 251

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Admission: Included with regular museum admission

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