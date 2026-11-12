Shady Brook Farm to end traditional drive-through holiday light show after 30 years

After 30 years, Shady Brook Farm is preparing to change its traditional drive-through Holiday Light Show, giving families one final season to experience the familiar two-mile route in Yardley.

The Bucks County farm announced that the 2026 season, which opens Saturday, Nov. 21, will be the last for the attraction in its current form. The Holiday Light Show will return in 2027, but the farm has not announced what the new version will look like.

Shady Brook Farm said growth in the surrounding area has made it more difficult to accommodate the annual event. The farm is considering changes that would allow it to continue the holiday tradition while addressing concerns about traffic and the impact on nearby neighborhoods.

"For 30 years, we've had the privilege of being part of so many families' holiday traditions," owner Dave Fleming said in a statement. "We know how much the Holiday Light Show means to our guests, and it means just as much to us."

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This year's show will feature more than 4 million lights and Christmas displays along the two-mile route. Families can drive through in their own vehicles or take an open-air wagon ride to see the decorations.

Courtesy/Shady Brook Farm A car travels through an illuminated tunnel at Shady Brook Farm's Holiday Light Show in Yardley. The farm's traditional two-mile drive-through experience will return Nov. 21 for its final season in the current format after 30 years.

Tickets cost $25 to $55 per car or minivan, depending on the date. Regular wagon rides are $15 to $20 per person, with private wagons and larger vehicle options also available.

The farm's Santa's Village will also return with holiday shopping, seasonal activities and visits from Santa on Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 29-Dec. 23. Families can explore Candy Cane Lane, a free walk-through display of Christmas lights and decorations. Admission to Santa's Village is free, and a Holiday Light Show ticket isn't required to visit Santa. Professional photo packages cost extra, and personal photos with Santa aren't permitted.

Before the drive-through opens, Shady Brook Farm will hold its final Dashin' Thru the Lights event along the existing route on Friday, Nov. 20. Participants can walk or run through the illuminated course during the event, which benefits the Fleming Family Foundation's 12 Wishes of Christmas program.

Tickets and available dates for the 2026 Holiday Light Show can be found on the Shady Brook Farm website.

Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show 2026

Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Location: Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, Bucks County

Experience: Two-mile drive-through display with more than 4 million holiday lights; open-air wagon rides also available

Car and minivan tickets: $25-$55 per vehicle, depending on date

Regular wagon rides: $15-$20 per person

Additional activities: Santa's Village, free Candy Cane Lane walk-through, holiday shopping and seasonal activities

Dashin' Thru the Lights: Friday, Nov. 20, 5-9 p.m.; separate registration required

Santa visits: Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 29-Dec. 23; free admission to Santa's Village, with professional photo packages available for purchase.

Tickets and schedule: Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show

2027 changes: Shady Brook Farm's official update

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