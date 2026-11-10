Free horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa visits and Christmas parade coming to Ocean City

Free horse-drawn carriage rides will return to downtown Ocean City this holiday season, joining Santa visits, Christmas shopping events and the city's annual parade.

The rides begin Saturday, Nov. 21, from noon to 3 p.m. and will return Nov. 27-29 before continuing on weekends in December. Families can also look forward to Santa posing for photos in a lifeguard boat, an early-morning pajama shopping event along Asbury Avenue and holiday concerts at the Music Pier.

The celebrations begin a week earlier, on Saturday, Nov. 14, with Winterfest By The Sea, an indoor holiday market at the Ocean City Civic Center featuring local vendors, seasonal food and visits from Santa.

Organized by the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the sixth annual market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Civic Center, near the Boardwalk between Fifth and Sixth streets. Shoppers can browse gifts and crafts, while Santa and other costumed characters are expected to make appearances. Free parking will be available next to the Civic Center, with access from Fifth Street.

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Downtown businesses will also host the annual "Earlier than the Bird" shopping event on Nov. 21. Shoppers are encouraged to wear pajamas while browsing stores along Asbury Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon, with early-morning specials offered by participating merchants.

On Friday, Nov. 27, Ocean City will celebrate "Our Miracle on Asbury Avenue" with an afternoon of downtown holiday activities beginning at 2 p.m. Santa is expected to arrive around 5 p.m.

Santa will return for visits and photos at Mark Soifer Park, at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 28 and 29. Afternoon photo opportunities will follow outside the Ocean City Music Pier, where he'll sit in a lifeguard boat.

The Ocean City Pops will also perform at the Music Pier on Saturday, Nov. 28. Conductor Vince Lee will lead holiday concerts at 2 and 6 p.m., featuring traditional Christmas songs and newer seasonal favorites. Tickets are available through the Ocean City Pops box office.

Ocean City's annual Christmas Parade will step off at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, along Asbury Avenue, traveling from Sixth to 11th streets. The city says the procession will feature marching bands, floats and costumed characters, including the Grinch. Santa will ride in a horse-drawn carriage at the end of the parade.

Local groups, musicians, decorated vehicles and dance teams can register to participate through Nov. 27 on the city's Christmas Parade website.

Other seasonal activities include the Humane Society's Fast & Furriest 5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, and a community Thanksgiving service at St. Frances Cabrini Church on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Additional details, including updates on the carriage rides and other holiday activities, are available through Ocean City's events calendar.

Ocean City Holiday Events 2026

Free horse-drawn carriage rides: Nov. 21 and Nov. 27-29, noon-3 p.m., downtown Asbury Avenue; continuing on weekends in December

Winterfest By The Sea: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ocean City Civic Center

Earlier than the Bird Shopping Extravaganza: Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m.-noon, downtown Asbury Avenue

Our Miracle on Asbury Avenue: Friday, Nov. 27, beginning at 2 p.m.; Santa arrives around 5 p.m.

Santa visits and photos: Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28-29, 9-11 a.m. at Mark Soifer Park, followed by afternoon appearances at the Music Pier

Ocean City Pops Holiday Show: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2 and 6 p.m., Ocean City Music Pier; tickets required

Ocean City Christmas Parade: Friday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., Asbury Avenue, Sixth to 11th streets

More information: Ocean City Events Calendar

Find more upcoming events here.

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