Longwood Gardens to create a Christmas galaxy with more than 500,000 lights

Longwood Gardens is taking its Christmas lights to another galaxy this year. More than 500,000 lights will fill the grounds of the Kennett Square attraction, along with giant glowing stars, rotating Christmas trees and decorations inspired by outer space.

A Longwood Christmas runs from Nov. 20 through Jan. 10, 2027, with a new theme that brings the stars and planets indoors and out. Some of Longwood's familiar holiday attractions will return, but there will be plenty of new things to see, including a room modeled after an old-fashioned astronomer's observatory.

Inside the Music Room, an 18-foot Christmas tree will slowly rotate among books, scientific instruments and a 1923 telescope once owned by Longwood founder Pierre S. du Pont. A floor-to-ceiling backdrop of the cosmos will complete the room, which is designed to look like an astronomer's workspace.

The space theme continues in the Exhibition Hall, where moss and poinsettias will form a swirling galaxy beneath large Moravian stars and hanging orchids. Along the Center Walk, a 22-foot rotating Christmas tree will be covered in metallic ornaments and a lighted shooting-star garland. Images from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes will also be displayed in the Visitor Center.

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Outside, the Christmas lights will take on the same space-inspired theme. Large stars will glow in blue and white on the Small Lake, while a path through the Meadow Garden will feature shooting-star decorations and illuminated half-moon arches. The path leads to Longwood's popular lighted tunnel, which will return for the season.

The outdoor display will include more than 100 decorated trees. Weather permitting, the Open Air Theatre will feature fountain shows set to holiday music, with 750 water jets.

The Garden Railway, which opened for the season in October, will continue running with miniature trains passing familiar Longwood landmarks. Carolers and musicians will also perform on select evenings.

For those who prefer the indoor displays, the conservatories will be filled with thousands of poinsettias, paperwhites and amaryllis. Seasonal food and drinks will also be available, including hot chocolate, holiday pastries and a special beer made with ginger grown at Longwood.

Special holiday dining will also be available at 1906 restaurant and, from Dec. 20-24 and Dec. 26-30, the Fountain Room. Reservations or additional tickets are required, and Fountain Room dining tickets do not include admission to the gardens.

Timed tickets for A Longwood Christmas are on sale now, with admission ranging from $45 to $52 for adults and $25 to $32 for children ages 5-15. Children 4 and younger get in free. The gardens will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., with outdoor Christmas lights best viewed after dusk.

Dates: Nov. 20, 2026-Jan. 10, 2027

Time: Daily, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Location: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Price: Adults $45-$52; ages 5-15 $25-$32; ages 4 and younger free

Parking: Free

Tickets: Longwood Gardens

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