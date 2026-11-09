Morris Arboretum's holiday trains return with thousands of lights and after-dark displays

Miniature trains will weave past holiday lights, tiny buildings and decorated bridges when Morris Arboretum & Gardens brings back its Holiday Garden Railway in Chestnut Hill.

The annual attraction runs from Nov. 21 through Dec. 30, featuring a third of a mile of outdoor track with model trains traveling through tunnels, over bridges and past miniature buildings. Thousands of holiday lights will decorate the railway, with new lighting and illuminated features throughout the display this year.

The railway includes small-scale versions of recognizable buildings, including Philadelphia landmarks, made from natural materials such as bark, twigs, leaves and acorns. Trains travel through the miniature landscape as families explore the surrounding gardens.

The railway takes on a different look after dark during HGR: Nighttime Express, when the trains and miniature buildings are surrounded by illuminated holiday displays. Laser lights in the trees add to the nighttime experience.

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Nighttime Express will be offered on select Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. Evening visits run from 4:30-8 p.m. and require separate, timed tickets, with admission costing $22 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-17. Morris Arboretum members receive discounted rates, and children younger than 3 are admitted free.

The railway is also open for daytime visits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 30, except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Daytime viewing is included with regular garden admission.

Tickets and the complete evening schedule are available through Morris Arboretum & Gardens.

Dates: Nov. 21-Dec. 30, 2026

Daytime hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; last entry at 3 p.m.

Nighttime Express: Select evenings Nov. 28-Dec. 20, 4:30-8 p.m.

Location: Morris Arboretum & Gardens, 100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

Daytime admission: Included with regular garden admission

Nighttime admission: Adults $22; youth ages 3-17 $12; children younger than 3 free

Member nighttime admission: Adults $17; youth ages 3-17 $10

Nighttime dates: Nov. 28-29; Dec. 5-6, 10-13 and 17-20

Closures: Nov. 26 and Dec. 24-25

Tickets and information: Morris Arboretum & Gardens

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