Elmwood Park Zoo's Wild Lights will feature Christmas cows, Santa and millions of lights

Two miniature Highland cows named Scooby and Shaggy are getting dressed up for Christmas, and they'll be among the attractions when Wild Lights returns to Elmwood Park Zoo this holiday season. The shaggy-haired pair will be available for special evening meet-and-greets, giving families a chance to see them up close and take photos.

After dark, the Norristown zoo's pathways will be lined with millions of holiday lights and illuminated animal displays. But the celebration goes beyond the decorations, with visits from Santa, animal encounters and performances scheduled throughout the season.

Santa will have a workshop at the zoo through Dec. 23, where children can share their Christmas wishes and take photos. On select evenings, Mrs. Claus will host cookie-decorating sessions, giving kids a chance to make a holiday treat before heading back out to explore the lights.

The festivities extend to other familiar characters, too. Christmas Mickey and the Grinch are scheduled for appearances on select nights, while Elsa sing-alongs and other live performances will add music and entertainment throughout the season.

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Wild Lights will also feature encounters with the zoo's animal ambassadors, along with rides on the carousel and barrel train. Food and drinks will be available throughout the grounds, including hot chocolate, seasonal treats and holiday cocktails at ZooBrew.

Even dogs can join the festivities. Sunday evenings will be dog-friendly, allowing families to bring their four-legged companions along to see the lights. Separate admission is required for dogs, and the zoo has rules for bringing pets onto the grounds.

Wild Lights runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on select evenings from Nov. 20 through Dec. 30. The zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Online admission costs $27.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3-12, with discounted tickets for zoo members. Children 2 and younger enter free. Some experiences, including the Christmas cow meet-and-greets and cookie decorating, cost extra.

Tickets, available dates and the entertainment schedule can be found on the Elmwood Park Zoo Wild Lights website.

Dates: Select evenings, Nov. 20-Dec. 30, 2026

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: Elmwood Park Zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, PA 19401

Admission: $27.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3-12 online; discounted member admission; free for children 2 and younger

Late-night admission: $18.95 online for nonmembers ages 3 and older after 7:30 p.m.

Attractions: Millions of holiday lights, Christmas cow encounters, Santa's Workshop, cookie decorating, holiday characters, animal encounters and live entertainment

Special activities: Christmas cow meet-and-greets from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus on select dates

Dog-friendly nights: Sundays, with separate dog admission

Tickets and information: Elmwood Park Zoo

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