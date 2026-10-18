Shop antiques, vinyl records and vintage finds at this year-round market in Wayne

With colder weather settling into the Philadelphia region, outdoor flea market season may be winding down. But in Wayne, treasure hunters can browse antiques, vintage clothing, vinyl records and collectibles indoors throughout the year.

Located inside the former JoAnn Fabrics at the Gateway Shopping Center, Gateway Vintage brings independent antique and vintage sellers together under one roof.

The market features a mix of merchandise, including vintage jewelry, furniture, artwork, glassware, textiles, books, pottery, crystals and other collectibles. The selection varies depending on the vendors and the items they have available, giving shoppers something different to browse from one visit to the next.

Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets Framed artwork, prints and other collectibles are displayed at Gateway Vintage.

Gateway Vintage is operated by Phila Flea Markets, which has organized antique and vintage markets throughout the Philadelphia region since 1985. While the organization's outdoor markets take place at different locations on scheduled dates, this location offers a permanent indoor setting where shoppers can browse throughout the year.

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The market is held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with free admission and parking. For more information and upcoming market dates, visit the Phila Flea Markets website.

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, year-round

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: Gateway Shopping Center, 153 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA 19087

What to expect: Antiques, vintage clothing, vinyl records, jewelry, artwork, books, pottery and collectibles

Admission: Free

Parking: Free



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