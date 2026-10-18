Shop antiques, vinyl records and vintage finds at this year-round market in Wayne

October 18, 2026
With colder weather settling into the Philadelphia region, outdoor flea market season may be winding down. But in Wayne, treasure hunters can browse antiques, vintage clothing, vinyl records and collectibles indoors throughout the year.
Located inside the former JoAnn Fabrics at the Gateway Shopping Center, Gateway Vintage brings independent antique and vintage sellers together under one roof.
The market features a mix of merchandise, including vintage jewelry, furniture, artwork, glassware, textiles, books, pottery, crystals and other collectibles. The selection varies depending on the vendors and the items they have available, giving shoppers something different to browse from one visit to the next.
The market is held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with free admission and parking. For more information and upcoming market dates, visit the Phila Flea Markets website.
When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, year-round
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Location: Gateway Shopping Center, 153 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA 19087
What to expect: Antiques, vintage clothing, vinyl records, jewelry, artwork, books, pottery and collectibles
Admission: Free
Parking: Free
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.