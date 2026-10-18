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October 18, 2026

Shop antiques, vinyl records and vintage finds at this year-round market in Wayne

Gateway Vintage brings antique and vintage sellers together inside the former JoAnn Fabrics at Gateway Shopping Center, with free admission every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Antiques
Gateway Vintage Vendor Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

Antique furniture, framed artwork, lamps and collectibles are among the items available at Gateway Vintage, a year-round indoor market at the Gateway Shopping Center in Wayne.

With colder weather settling into the Philadelphia region, outdoor flea market season may be winding down. But in Wayne, treasure hunters can browse antiques, vintage clothing, vinyl records and collectibles indoors throughout the year.

Located inside the former JoAnn Fabrics at the Gateway Shopping Center, Gateway Vintage brings independent antique and vintage sellers together under one roof.

The market features a mix of merchandise, including vintage jewelry, furniture, artwork, glassware, textiles, books, pottery, crystals and other collectibles. The selection varies depending on the vendors and the items they have available, giving shoppers something different to browse from one visit to the next.

Gateway Vintage ArtProvided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

Framed artwork, prints and other collectibles are displayed at Gateway Vintage.


Gateway Vintage is operated by Phila Flea Markets, which has organized antique and vintage markets throughout the Philadelphia region since 1985. While the organization's outdoor markets take place at different locations on scheduled dates, this location offers a permanent indoor setting where shoppers can browse throughout the year.

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The market is held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with free admission and parking. For more information and upcoming market dates, visit the Phila Flea Markets website.

Gateway Indoor Vintage Market

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, year-round
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Location: Gateway Shopping Center, 153 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA 19087
What to expect: Antiques, vintage clothing, vinyl records, jewelry, artwork, books, pottery and collectibles
Admission: Free
Parking: Free

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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