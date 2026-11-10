More Events:

November 10, 2026

60,000 ornaments, 20,000 lights transform Craftsman Row Saloon into Philly Christmas wonderland

The Jewelers' Row restaurant has brought back its holiday pop-up with thousands of feet of garland, a 70-foot overhead train, elaborate milkshakes and seasonal food.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Pop-Up
Craftman Row Christmas Pop Up 2026 Photo Credit/Cody Aldrich

Craftsman Row Saloon has brought back its Winter Wonderland Christmas pop-up at 112 S. Eighth St. in Philadelphia, with more than 60,000 ornaments, holiday lights and a 70-foot train track overhead.

A miniature train runs along the ceiling, thousands of ornaments hang throughout the dining room and a burger comes piled with stuffing and cranberry sauce. Christmas has returned to Craftsman Row Saloon in Philadelphia.

The restaurant at 112 S. Eighth St. has brought back its annual Winter Wonderland Christmas pop-up, filling the space with more than 60,000 ornaments, thousands of lights and oversized holiday decorations. The seasonal setup, which also includes themed milkshakes, cocktails and food, will remain in place through January 2027.

One of the biggest attractions is a 70-foot train track that winds above the dining room beneath a snowy cloud display. Elsewhere, oversized bows, wrapped presents, wreaths and nutcrackers fill the restaurant. Four-foot nutcrackers stand beside two mailboxes where customers can choose between Santa's naughty and nice lists.

Outside, the owners say a four-story light display extends the decorations onto Jewelers' Row.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

The holiday theme carries over to the menu, including a Christmas Dinner Burger topped with stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potato fries and American cheese. Other options include a wreath-shaped buffalo chicken stromboli, carbonara with pancetta and sage, and braised short ribs served with sweet potato mash.

Milkshakes at Craftsman RowPhoto Credit/Cody Aldrich

Craftsman Row Saloon's Winter Wonderland Christmas pop-up features elaborate holiday milkshakes, including the new Christmas Memories shake made with mint ice cream, a Christmas tree-shaped cookie, whipped cream and sprinkles.


The restaurant is also bringing back its elaborate holiday milkshakes. A new creation called Christmas Memories combines mint ice cream with a mint chocolate chip cookie shaped like a Christmas tree, whipped cream and sprinkles. It comes with a keepsake ornament.

The seasonal cocktail menu includes a S'mores Martini with a toasted marshmallow and a Sugar Cookie Martini made with vanilla vodka and amaretto. Other drinks come in festive containers, including a snowman cup and a take-home Christmas ornament.

Festive drinks at Craftman Row Pop UpPhoto Credit/Cody Aldrich

Holiday-themed cocktails and seasonal food are part of Craftsman Row Saloon's annual Christmas pop-up, which continues through January 2027.



The annual pop-up is organized by brother-and-sister owners George and Vasiliki Tsiouris, who have made the restaurant's holiday decorations a recurring attraction in Center City. This year's version includes new displays and seasonal menu additions.

Reservations are recommended for the holiday pop-up and can be made through OpenTable. The restaurant's website also has more information.

Craftsman Row Saloon Winter Wonderland Christmas Pop-Up

Dates: Open through January 2027; exact closing date not announced
Location: Craftsman Row Saloon, 112 S. Eighth St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
What to expect: More than 60,000 ornaments, a 70-foot overhead train, Christmas decorations, holiday milkshakes, seasonal cocktails and themed food
Reservations: Recommended through OpenTable
More information: Craftsman Row Saloon

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holidays Pop-Up Food & Drink Christmas Christmas Lights

Featured

Limited - Jefferson HEalth Cardiac Surgery

World-class heart surgery, close to home
Limited - WellKnown Moving

Hiring a Philadelphia mover? What to get in writing first

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Boycott of Jewish-owned eateries met by counter-protesters

Bike Boycott Protest Philadelphia

Energy

Fixed rate energy plans available

iStock-1154944719 - Fixed Rate.png

Illness

Bucks County reports its first measles case of the year

Measles Bucks County

TV

Ken Burns-produced docuseries explores U.S. history of criminal justice, and Philly's outsized role in it

PBS Crime and Punishment

Holidays

Holiday events in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey: Lights, markets, shows and more

Things to do for holiday collage

Flyers

Eventually, the Flyers have to start helping themselves

2026-11-04T025752Z_1914281339_MT1USATODAY30271485_RTRMADP_3_NHL-MINNESOTA-WILD-AT-PHILADELPHIA-FLYERS.JPG

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved