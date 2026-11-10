60,000 ornaments, 20,000 lights transform Craftsman Row Saloon into Philly Christmas wonderland

A miniature train runs along the ceiling, thousands of ornaments hang throughout the dining room and a burger comes piled with stuffing and cranberry sauce. Christmas has returned to Craftsman Row Saloon in Philadelphia.

The restaurant at 112 S. Eighth St. has brought back its annual Winter Wonderland Christmas pop-up, filling the space with more than 60,000 ornaments, thousands of lights and oversized holiday decorations. The seasonal setup, which also includes themed milkshakes, cocktails and food, will remain in place through January 2027.

One of the biggest attractions is a 70-foot train track that winds above the dining room beneath a snowy cloud display. Elsewhere, oversized bows, wrapped presents, wreaths and nutcrackers fill the restaurant. Four-foot nutcrackers stand beside two mailboxes where customers can choose between Santa's naughty and nice lists.

Outside, the owners say a four-story light display extends the decorations onto Jewelers' Row.

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The holiday theme carries over to the menu, including a Christmas Dinner Burger topped with stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potato fries and American cheese. Other options include a wreath-shaped buffalo chicken stromboli, carbonara with pancetta and sage, and braised short ribs served with sweet potato mash.

Photo Credit/Cody Aldrich Craftsman Row Saloon's Winter Wonderland Christmas pop-up features elaborate holiday milkshakes, including the new Christmas Memories shake made with mint ice cream, a Christmas tree-shaped cookie, whipped cream and sprinkles.

The restaurant is also bringing back its elaborate holiday milkshakes. A new creation called Christmas Memories combines mint ice cream with a mint chocolate chip cookie shaped like a Christmas tree, whipped cream and sprinkles. It comes with a keepsake ornament.

The seasonal cocktail menu includes a S'mores Martini with a toasted marshmallow and a Sugar Cookie Martini made with vanilla vodka and amaretto. Other drinks come in festive containers, including a snowman cup and a take-home Christmas ornament.



Photo Credit/Cody Aldrich Photo Credit/Cody Aldrich Holiday-themed cocktails and seasonal food are part of Craftsman Row Saloon's annual Christmas pop-up, which continues through January 2027.



The annual pop-up is organized by brother-and-sister owners George and Vasiliki Tsiouris, who have made the restaurant's holiday decorations a recurring attraction in Center City. This year's version includes new displays and seasonal menu additions.

Reservations are recommended for the holiday pop-up and can be made through OpenTable. The restaurant's website also has more information.

Craftsman Row Saloon Winter Wonderland Christmas Pop-Up

Dates: Open through January 2027; exact closing date not announced

Location: Craftsman Row Saloon, 112 S. Eighth St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

What to expect: More than 60,000 ornaments, a 70-foot overhead train, Christmas decorations, holiday milkshakes, seasonal cocktails and themed food

Reservations: Recommended through OpenTable

More information: Craftsman Row Saloon

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