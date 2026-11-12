Meet Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels at a New Jersey winery on Nov. 29

Run-DMC founding member Darryl "DMC" McDaniels is heading to a New Jersey winery Thanksgiving weekend, where fans can meet the hip-hop pioneer and have him autograph wine bottles and copies of his Christmas book.

McDaniels will appear at Old York Cellars in Ringoes, Hunterdon County, on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1-3 p.m. His visit is part of a three-day celebration marking the release of two new wines from his King DMC collection.

The winery will introduce its 2024 King DMC Reserve Red and Reserve White during the event, which runs Nov. 27-29. Both wines will be available for tasting and purchase, along with two other selections from McDaniels' collection.

During Sunday's appearance, McDaniels will sign wine bottles and copies of Darryl's Christmas in Hollis, a children's book that shares its title with Run-DMC's 1987 holiday song "Christmas in Hollis." Fans can also purchase his chocolate chip cookies, sold under the name Koolest Cookies in the Universe.

McDaniels has a connection to Philadelphia music history. Run-DMC performed at Live Aid at JFK Stadium on July 13, 1985, joining a lineup that included Madonna, Hall & Oates and Patti LaBelle. The group performed "King of Rock" during its brief set at the concert, which raised money for famine relief in Africa.

Run-DMC helped bring hip-hop to mainstream audiences with songs including "It's Tricky," "My Adidas" and its collaboration with Aerosmith on "Walk This Way." The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

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Old York Cellars encourages people planning to attend McDaniels' appearance to reserve a table in advance.

Additional details and reservations are available through Old York Cellars.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Appearance: 1-3 p.m.

Winery hours: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Old York Cellars, 80 Old York Road, Ringoes, NJ 08551

Activities: Darryl McDaniels autograph signing, King DMC Reserve wine release, wine tastings and live music

Wine release weekend: Nov. 27-29

Reservations: Old York Cellars

Information: King DMC wine collection

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