More Events:

November 12, 2026

Meet Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels at a New Jersey winery on Nov. 29

The hip-hop pioneer will visit Old York Cellars in Ringoes to sign bottles of his King DMC wines and copies of his children's book, 'Darryl's Christmas in Hollis.'

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Celebrities Meet and Greet
RUN-DMC’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels USA TODAY Network/via Reuters Connect

Run-DMC founding member Darryl "DMC" McDaniels speaks at the Hip-Hop Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on Oct. 18, 2025. McDaniels will visit Old York Cellars in Ringoes, New Jersey, on Nov. 29 to sign wine bottles and copies of his children's book, Darryl's Christmas in Hollis.

Run-DMC founding member Darryl "DMC" McDaniels is heading to a New Jersey winery Thanksgiving weekend, where fans can meet the hip-hop pioneer and have him autograph wine bottles and copies of his Christmas book.

McDaniels will appear at Old York Cellars in Ringoes, Hunterdon County, on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1-3 p.m. His visit is part of a three-day celebration marking the release of two new wines from his King DMC collection.

The winery will introduce its 2024 King DMC Reserve Red and Reserve White during the event, which runs Nov. 27-29. Both wines will be available for tasting and purchase, along with two other selections from McDaniels' collection.

During Sunday's appearance, McDaniels will sign wine bottles and copies of Darryl's Christmas in Hollis, a children's book that shares its title with Run-DMC's 1987 holiday song "Christmas in Hollis." Fans can also purchase his chocolate chip cookies, sold under the name Koolest Cookies in the Universe.

McDaniels has a connection to Philadelphia music history. Run-DMC performed at Live Aid at JFK Stadium on July 13, 1985, joining a lineup that included Madonna, Hall & Oates and Patti LaBelle. The group performed "King of Rock" during its brief set at the concert, which raised money for famine relief in Africa.


Run-DMC helped bring hip-hop to mainstream audiences with songs including "It's Tricky," "My Adidas" and its collaboration with Aerosmith on "Walk This Way." The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

Old York Cellars encourages people planning to attend McDaniels' appearance to reserve a table in advance. 

Additional details and reservations are available through Old York Cellars.

Darryl McDaniels at Old York Cellars

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026
Appearance: 1-3 p.m.
Winery hours: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Location: Old York Cellars, 80 Old York Road, Ringoes, NJ 08551
Activities: Darryl McDaniels autograph signing, King DMC Reserve wine release, wine tastings and live music
Wine release weekend: Nov. 27-29
Reservations: Old York Cellars
Information: King DMC wine collection

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Celebrities Meet and Greet Wineries Run-DMC

Featured

pexels-bilal-ahmed-297238753-14020705.jpg

The evolving global role of the dollar
CNH Care365_Postcard_6x11-01.jpg

Need medical care at 2 a.m.? Meet Care365

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Ahmed Moor sued U.S. over aid to Israel. Now he's taking on Fetterman

Ahmed Moor Senate

Holidays

Christmas lights, holiday markets and festive things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

Christmas Village Pyramid

Health News

GLP-1 drugs must now carry warning labels about rare risk of vision loss

FDA GLP-1s Label

Movies

Early 'Rocky' draft and poster signed by movie's cast are up for auction

Rocky Memorabilia Auction

Energy

100% clean energy* without solar panels

Limited - Mother and son at home using a smart thermostat stock photo

Flyers

Eventually, the Flyers have to start helping themselves

2026-11-04T025752Z_1914281339_MT1USATODAY30271485_RTRMADP_3_NHL-MINNESOTA-WILD-AT-PHILADELPHIA-FLYERS.JPG

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved