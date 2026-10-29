Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy will feature more than 1 million lights, Santa and holiday rides

At Storybook Land, Santa doesn’t just pose for pictures. He turns on the Christmas lights.

Starting Nov. 14, he’ll wave his wand at 5 p.m. each evening the Egg Harbor Township park is open through Dec. 23, turning on more than 1 million lights for Christmas Fantasy with Lights.

The holiday event will continue on select dates through Dec. 30, with rides, seasonal food and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The family-owned park has been putting on the Christmas display for nearly 40 years.

Jumping Jumbos will become Santa’s Fantasy Flight, a sleigh ride through falling snow. There will also be snow along the train route and a musical light show near Bubbles the Coaster.

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Families can stop inside Santa’s House to share Christmas wishes and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus through Dec. 23. Their visiting hours will vary, so check with park staff when you arrive.

When it’s time to eat, the holiday menu will include hot chocolate, loaded baked potatoes, chili, deconstructed chicken pot pie and seasonal soups.

Tickets are $42.95 per person, including tax, and must be bought online for the date you plan to go. You can arrive anytime during that day’s park hours. Admission is included for 2026 season pass holders.

The park will close Dec. 24-25, then reopen Dec. 26-30 for lights and rides. Santa and Mrs. Claus won’t be there after Christmas.

Tickets and daily hours are available on the Storybook Land website.

Dates: Select dates Nov. 14-Dec. 30, 2026

Hours: Vary by date

Location: Storybook Land, 6415 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

Tickets: $42.95 per person, including tax; advance online purchase required

Park lighting: 5 p.m. with Santa through Dec. 23 on dates the park is open

Santa visits: Through Dec. 23; times vary

Closed: Dec. 24-25

Season passes: Admission included for 2026 pass holders

Find more upcoming events here.

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