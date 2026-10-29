More Events:

November 06, 2026

Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy will feature more than 1 million lights, Santa and holiday rides

The South Jersey amusement park’s holiday event will run on select dates Nov. 14-Dec. 30, with Santa visits through Dec. 23.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Family-Friendly
Storybook Land at Christmas Provided Courtesy/Storybook Land

Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy with Lights will return Nov. 14 on select dates through Dec. 30, with more than 1 million lights and holiday rides. Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet families through Dec. 23.

At Storybook Land, Santa doesn’t just pose for pictures. He turns on the Christmas lights.

Starting Nov. 14, he’ll wave his wand at 5 p.m. each evening the Egg Harbor Township park is open through Dec. 23, turning on more than 1 million lights for Christmas Fantasy with Lights.

The holiday event will continue on select dates through Dec. 30, with rides, seasonal food and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The family-owned park has been putting on the Christmas display for nearly 40 years.

Jumping Jumbos will become Santa’s Fantasy Flight, a sleigh ride through falling snow. There will also be snow along the train route and a musical light show near Bubbles the Coaster.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

Families can stop inside Santa’s House to share Christmas wishes and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus through Dec. 23. Their visiting hours will vary, so check with park staff when you arrive.

When it’s time to eat, the holiday menu will include hot chocolate, loaded baked potatoes, chili, deconstructed chicken pot pie and seasonal soups.

Tickets are $42.95 per person, including tax, and must be bought online for the date you plan to go. You can arrive anytime during that day’s park hours. Admission is included for 2026 season pass holders.

The park will close Dec. 24-25, then reopen Dec. 26-30 for lights and rides. Santa and Mrs. Claus won’t be there after Christmas.

Tickets and daily hours are available on the Storybook Land website.

Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy with Lights

Dates: Select dates Nov. 14-Dec. 30, 2026
Hours: Vary by date
Location: Storybook Land, 6415 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Tickets: $42.95 per person, including tax; advance online purchase required
Park lighting: 5 p.m. with Santa through Dec. 23 on dates the park is open
Santa visits: Through Dec. 23; times vary
Closed: Dec. 24-25
Season passes: Admission included for 2026 pass holders

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holidays Family-Friendly Holiday Lights Attractions Storybook Land

Featured

iStock-1678741974 - 100 percent.png

100% clean energy* without solar panels
Limited - Jefferson Health Focal Therapy

Chris beats prostate cancer with radiation-free, high-intensity focused ultrasound

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Democratic socialism in Philly

Chris Rabb DSA

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Children's Health

Autism risk increases with greater prenatal exposure to wildfire smoke, study says

Wildfire Pollution Autism

History

SS United States is scheduled for sinking off Florida coast

SS united states sinking

Halloween

51 things to do Halloween weekend in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

halloween-weekend-events-collage-700x500.png

Eagles

Week 7 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

102226DakPrescott

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved