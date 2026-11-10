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November 10, 2026

South Jersey home that won ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' will feature a new holiday theme this year

Frostland Village in Pitman won $50,000 on the reality competition in 2024 and will display Christmas lights nightly through early January.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Christmas Lights
Frostland Village in Pitman NJ Provided Courtesy/Frostland Village

Frostland Village in Pitman, New Jersey, won an episode of ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2024. The residential holiday light display will return Nov. 27, 2026, with a new theme and decorations.

A Pitman home that won national attention for its elaborate Christmas decorations is getting ready to light up again, this time with a brand-new theme.

Frostland Village, the holiday light display at 23 Euclid Ave. in Pitman, will kick off its 2026 season Friday, Nov. 27, from 5-10 p.m. Homeowners Michael McCarty and Lyle Williams are introducing new decorations and themed displays, continuing a tradition that began with a small collection of Christmas lights in 2016.

The couple's creation won an episode of ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight in December 2024, earning them a $50,000 prize for transforming their Gloucester County property into an elaborate holiday attraction.

Over the years, Frostland Village has grown into much more than a traditional Christmas light display. Previous seasons have featured miniature holiday scenes, animated elves, a Christmas bakery and a towering tree made from illuminated plastic decorations known as blow molds. According to Jersey Digs, McCarty has also restored vintage animatronic figures that once appeared in department store displays.

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After opening night, Frostland Village will be illuminated nightly from dusk until 10 p.m., weather permitting, through the first weekend in January.

Admission is free. In previous years, people have been able to walk through the residential display to see the decorations up close, and donations have been accepted to help support the attraction.

Updates about the display and any weather-related schedule changes are available through Frostland Village's Instagram page.

Frostland Village Christmas Light Display 2026

Opening night: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026
Opening hours: 5-10 p.m.
Season: Nightly through the first weekend in January 2027, weather permitting
Regular hours: Dusk-10 p.m.
Location: 23 Euclid Ave., Pitman, NJ 08071
Admission: Free
Highlights: New 2026 holiday theme, Christmas lights and themed decorations
Information: Frostland Village on Instagram

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