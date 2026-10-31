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October 31, 2026

Eagles' Darius Cooper and Riq Woolen to meet fans at Oxford Valley Mall Nov. 28

The Eagles wide receiver and cornerback will sign autographs and pose for photos at Dynasty Sports & Framing in Langhorne on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Meet and Greet Eagles
Darius Cooper and Riq Woolen Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper and cornerback Riq Woolen will meet fans at Dynasty Sports & Framing inside Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne on Saturday, Nov. 28, for autograph signings and photo opportunities.

Eagles fans will have a chance to meet two members of the team over Thanksgiving weekend when wide receiver Darius Cooper and cornerback Riq Woolen visit Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County.

The players will appear at Dynasty Sports & Framing in Langhorne on Saturday, Nov. 28, beginning at 1 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for autographs, posed photos or packages combining both.

Cooper's autograph and photo tickets cost $49 each, while a package including both is $79.

Woolen's photo tickets start at $39, with autographs costing $49 for smaller items such as trading cards, mini helmets and photos up to 16 by 20 inches. Signatures on footballs, jerseys and full-size helmets cost $59. His autograph-and-photo package is $79.

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Fans can also purchase personalized inscriptions or certificates of authenticity for additional fees. Photos will be taken using attendees' own phones or cameras, and up to three adults can appear in a single picture with one photo ticket.

Tickets must be picked up at Dynasty Sports & Framing beginning Friday, Nov. 27, or on the day of the event. 

Tickets are available separately for Darius Cooper and Riq Woolen through Dynasty Sports & Framing.

Darius Cooper and Riq Woolen Eagles Meet-and-Greet

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
Time: Begins at 1 p.m.
Location: Dynasty Sports & Framing, Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047
Admission: Autograph and photo tickets required for the corresponding experiences
Darius Cooper: $49 autograph or $49 photo
Riq Woolen: $39 photo, $49 flat-item autograph or $59 premium-item autograph
Combination tickets: $79 per player for one autograph and one posed photo with that player
Ticket pickup: Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, or on event day; photo ID and order number required
Tickets: Darius Cooper | Riq Woolen

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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