Eagles' Darius Cooper and Riq Woolen to meet fans at Oxford Valley Mall Nov. 28

Eagles fans will have a chance to meet two members of the team over Thanksgiving weekend when wide receiver Darius Cooper and cornerback Riq Woolen visit Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County.

The players will appear at Dynasty Sports & Framing in Langhorne on Saturday, Nov. 28, beginning at 1 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for autographs, posed photos or packages combining both.

Cooper's autograph and photo tickets cost $49 each, while a package including both is $79.

Woolen's photo tickets start at $39, with autographs costing $49 for smaller items such as trading cards, mini helmets and photos up to 16 by 20 inches. Signatures on footballs, jerseys and full-size helmets cost $59. His autograph-and-photo package is $79.

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Fans can also purchase personalized inscriptions or certificates of authenticity for additional fees. Photos will be taken using attendees' own phones or cameras, and up to three adults can appear in a single picture with one photo ticket.

Tickets must be picked up at Dynasty Sports & Framing beginning Friday, Nov. 27, or on the day of the event.

Tickets are available separately for Darius Cooper and Riq Woolen through Dynasty Sports & Framing.

Darius Cooper and Riq Woolen Eagles Meet-and-Greet

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Time: Begins at 1 p.m.

Location: Dynasty Sports & Framing, Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047

Admission: Autograph and photo tickets required for the corresponding experiences

Darius Cooper: $49 autograph or $49 photo

Riq Woolen: $39 photo, $49 flat-item autograph or $59 premium-item autograph

Combination tickets: $79 per player for one autograph and one posed photo with that player

Ticket pickup: Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, or on event day; photo ID and order number required

Tickets: Darius Cooper | Riq Woolen

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