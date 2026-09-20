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September 20, 2026

Massive model train layouts will take over this Edison convention center for two days

Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show returns Nov. 28-29 with thousands of trains and collectible toys, hundreds of sales tables, free seminars and free admission for kids.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Conventions Expos
Greenberg Train show Provided Courtesy/Greenberg Shows Inc.

Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show will bring large operating model railroad layouts, thousands of trains and collectible toys to Edison on Nov. 28-29.

For one weekend in November, the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center will be filled with miniature railroads, moving trains, detailed buildings and large operating model railroad layouts.

Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show returns to Edison on Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29, bringing thousands of trains and collectible toys, hundreds of merchandise tables and large operating layouts under one roof.

The show is designed for serious hobbyists, families and people who simply want to see the displays in action. Attendees can browse model trains, cars, buildings, accessories and collectible toys while watching operating layouts run throughout the event.

Free seminars will cover topics such as building a model railroad, using digital command control and making trains and layouts look more realistic.

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There is also a useful option for people who already have trains sitting at home. Greenberg allows anyone to bring a smaller collection to the show and approach dealers about selling it, even if they are not professional vendors. People with larger collections can also rent selling space.

Children are admitted free, and Greenberg says its shows are designed to include younger enthusiasts as well as experienced collectors.

Admission prices for the Nov. 28-29 Edison show have not yet been posted. For comparison, Greenberg’s previous show in Oaks charged $12 for adults on Saturday and $11 on Sunday at the door, with online tickets $1 less. Children 11 and younger were admitted free with a paying adult.

Greenberg has been running train shows since 1976 and describes the series as the largest and longest-running train and toy show in the Northeast.

Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show

Dates: Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29
Location: New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center
Address: 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, New Jersey 08837
Kids: Free admission

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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