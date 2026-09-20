10 awards for the Phillies as they continue to fall backwards into October

There's a good chance that after watching a few minutes of the Phillies this weekend, you're ready to read our other 10 awards today (from the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Titans).

But it could have been much worse.

The Phillies, with their bullpen collapsing around them and the Padres closing in in the NL Wild Card race, hung in there to split a four-game series in Queens against the non-contending Mets.

With two series and six games left in the regular season, the stakes are high and drama could be high as well over the next week of action at Citizens Bank Park.

Here's a look at some players deserving of recognition — for better or for worse — after a mediocre weekend in New York City:

1. The 'missed opportunities' award: Phillies in the standings

Over the last 10 games heading into Sunday, the Cubs — the team the Phillies are chasing for home-field advantage in the NL Wild Card— have gone 5-5. All Philly needed to do against the Nationals and Mets this week (two non-playoff teams), was to go above .500. But they didn't. Philly went 4-6 over the same span, and not only lost ground to the Cubs, they're now risking a fall to the 6-seed, and the resulting three-game series in Atlanta to start their postseason run.

Adding to the thickening plot is the streaking Padres, who were 9-1 in their last 10 heading to Sunday. Philly owns the tiebreaker against San Diego but not Chicago. They could finish anywhere from the 4-to-6 seed (assuming they cross the finish line and clinch a playoff berth with their current magic number of three).

It's a hell of a time to fall into losing habits but the Phillies have. Since September 2nd, Philly has gone 7-10. In the 21 games before that, the Phils went 17-4. It's been a complete reversal.

2. The '3 is not enough' award: Phillies at the plate

Way back on June 6, the Phillies lost to the White Sox 6-3. It took the Phillies 87 games to score three runs again — and they did it a ridiculous five games in a row starting on Tuesday in Washington. They went 2-3, with the two wins shut outs on Wednesday and Thursday. Mercifully the three-run streak ended there as the Phils plated seven hitters Sunday in a 7-2 win.

A shout out to Justin Crawford, whose 3-three run triple broke things open to make it an easy final two innings.

3. The 'hope this shake up is enough' award: Orion Kerkering's demotion

Kerkering had a very solid first half of the year, looking like he had shaken off the demons of last October's throwing error against the Dodgers to emerge as a reliable bridge to Jhoan Duran. But at the end of July, something changed.

Since a blown save against the Orioles on July 31, Kerkering has posted an unplayable 10.80 ERA. On Friday and Saturday against the Mets, Kerkering allowed a combined seven runs, contributing to losses on both nights, with four of them coming in a brutal 10-3 loss Saturday. He hasn't thrown a clean inning since August. And on Sunday the Phillies made it official, demoting him and replacing his roster spot with Max Lazar.

In addition to helping the bullpen improve (it can't be much worse with Lazar), it's also a signal to the team as the playoffs approach. Is it the right signal? Is it enough?

4. The 'can the Phillies piece together a bullpen of MLB pitchers?' award: Phillies front office

Presented without comment, the Phillies' current bullpen — besides closer Jhoan Duran who has a 1.96 ERA and the fourth most saves in the NL:

Pitcher IP ERA Alex McFarlane 14.2 2.45 Jonathan Bowlan 56.1 3.36 Tim Mayza 65.0 3.46 Chase Shugart 50.1 4.11 José Alvarado 56.1 5.11 Max Lazar 8.0 5.63 Tanner Banks 33.0 6.82 Brooks Raley 10.1 8.71

5. The 'Okay, maybe we found something' award: José Urquidy

In one of the more odd games, pitching-wise, this season, the Phillies went with an opener on Friday — Tim Mayza, who allowed three runs while retiring exactly one hitter — leading into the debut of a starting pitcher they essentially signed off the street, the former Pirates and White Sox pitcher José Urquidy.

Of course, he tossed 4.2 scoreless innings in his Phillies debut. The Phillies lost that one, 6-3. Perhaps in the postseason he can pitch from the bullpen after making what is likely to be one start next week in place of injured Jesús Luzardo.

6. The 'he's earning his huge paycheck' award: Aaron Nola

Every time he takes the mound for the Phillies, Nola earns just over $767,000. He's earning every penny right now. In the opener of the four-game set at Citi Field, Nola threw seven scoreless innings his 10th (yes you read that right) straight start allowing three or fewer runs over at least five innings. It was the team's second straight 3-0 shutout win.

There's no doubt whatsoever that Nola should be starting for the Phillies in the postseason.

7. The 'slump buster' award: Cris Sánchez

An ace's job? Not allowing things to get out of hand by pitching on every fifth day. The All-Star starter stepped in in the series finale and did just that, lasting into the seventh inning before manager Don Mattingly subbed him out for McFarlane. He struck out six and was tagged for two runs, but was sturdy and solid — just what the team needed Sunday,.

8. The 'hard to keep a good man down' award: Luis Arráez

After starting the series hitless in Games 1 and 2, Arráez shook off the 0-for-6 blemish by getting two hits on Saturday. And then on Sunday, with the offense badly needing to break through to avoid falling further behind in the Wild Card home-field race, he drove in two runs and continued to play extremely solid defense at second base.

The Phillies, frankly, have not had a hitter this consistent in any of their recent playoff runs. He'll be a huge asset come October.

9: The 'send him down too' award: Brandon Marsh

From starting in the All-Star game to the literal worst hitter in the majors, by OPS, in baseball, Marsh has fallen even more starkly than Kerkering. And yet, he still gets a bevy of opportunities, wasted ones. Marsh was hitting .301 when he took the field for the NL All-Stars in South Philly in July. Since that night, he's hit .197. His OPS, .474 entering Sunday, is lower than his slugging percentage was by itself in i Mid June.

Against the Mets this weekend, Marsh went 2-for-11, and struck out three times in Sunday's finale. Marsh is nothing more than an automatic out right now.

10. The 'it won't get easier' award: The schedule

The Phillies play two of the best three teams in all of baseball to finish the regular season, desperately needing to win a few games to clinch a Wild Card spot. First up will be the Brewers for three games starting Tuesday, who have something to play for as their 97 wins entering Sunday were just two more than the NL's second place team, the Dodgers. Home field throughout the entire playoffs is at stake and Milwaukee is not going to be resting any starters.

Then next weekend, three games against the Rays wrap up the regular season, though the AL East-leading Rays might take their foot off the throttle, as their 94 wins entering Sunday are five clear of the pursuing Yankees. They may have their 1-seed wrapped up. These two opponents are a very unkind season-ending gift from the schedule gods.

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