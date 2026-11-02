Philadelphia's Cathedral Basilica to add Christmas lights and music to immersive show Nov. 19

The immersive light show that debuted at Philadelphia's Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in June is getting a Christmas update.

Beginning Nov. 19, LUMINISCENCE will add a 15-minute Christmas finale featuring holiday music and new projections. The seasonal edition, called LUMINISCENCE: Christmas Wonder, will run on select dates through Jan. 2, 2027.

The show uses 360-degree projections to cast moving images across the cathedral's walls, ceilings and dome. The original production tells the story of the building and its place in Philadelphia's history.

Music is a major part of the show, with select performances featuring a live choir and orchestra beneath the cathedral's dome. Other dates feature a live choir or a recorded musical score, giving attendees several ways to experience the production.

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Tickets start at $19 for shows with recorded music, $39 for performances with a live choir and $49 for those featuring a choir and orchestra. Prices vary by date and seating.

The show is open to all ages, with free admission for children 2 and younger who sit on an adult's lap. Arriving early also gives attendees time to explore historical displays and enjoy music before the show.

There is no on-site parking for LUMINISCENCE, but several paid garages are nearby. Tickets and the full schedule can be found on the LUMINISCENCE website.

Dates: Nov. 19, 2026-Jan. 2, 2027, on select dates

Location: Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 1723 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Admission: Starting at $19; prices vary by performance and seating

What to expect: 360-degree projections, Christmas music and an additional 15-minute holiday finale

Music options: Recorded music, live choir, or live choir and orchestra

Ages: All ages; children 2 and younger admitted free when seated on an adult's lap

Parking: Nearby paid garages; no on-site event parking

Tickets: LUMINISCENCE Philadelphia

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