Philadelphia's Cathedral Basilica to add Christmas lights and music to immersive show Nov. 19

November 02, 2026
The immersive light show that debuted at Philadelphia's Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in June is getting a Christmas update.
Beginning Nov. 19, LUMINISCENCE will add a 15-minute Christmas finale featuring holiday music and new projections. The seasonal edition, called LUMINISCENCE: Christmas Wonder, will run on select dates through Jan. 2, 2027.
The show uses 360-degree projections to cast moving images across the cathedral's walls, ceilings and dome. The original production tells the story of the building and its place in Philadelphia's history.
Music is a major part of the show, with select performances featuring a live choir and orchestra beneath the cathedral's dome. Other dates feature a live choir or a recorded musical score, giving attendees several ways to experience the production.
Tickets start at $19 for shows with recorded music, $39 for performances with a live choir and $49 for those featuring a choir and orchestra. Prices vary by date and seating.
The show is open to all ages, with free admission for children 2 and younger who sit on an adult's lap. Arriving early also gives attendees time to explore historical displays and enjoy music before the show.
There is no on-site parking for LUMINISCENCE, but several paid garages are nearby. Tickets and the full schedule can be found on the LUMINISCENCE website.
Dates: Nov. 19, 2026-Jan. 2, 2027, on select dates
Location: Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 1723 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Admission: Starting at $19; prices vary by performance and seating
What to expect: 360-degree projections, Christmas music and an additional 15-minute holiday finale
Music options: Recorded music, live choir, or live choir and orchestra
Ages: All ages; children 2 and younger admitted free when seated on an adult's lap
Parking: Nearby paid garages; no on-site event parking
Tickets: LUMINISCENCE Philadelphia
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