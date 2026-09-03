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September 03, 2026

Pay-what-you-wish Friday nights are sticking around at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The program now runs through June 25, 2027; Friday evening attendance has increased 87% since its return in April.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Art Friday
Pay what you wish at Philadelphia Museum of Art Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has extended its pay-what-you-wish Friday night program through June 25, 2027. The offer is available every Friday after 5 p.m.

Pay-what-you-wish Friday nights at the Philadelphia Museum of Art were supposed to end this week. Instead, they are sticking around through next June.

The museum said Friday evening attendance has increased 87% since the current offer began April 10. It recorded 36,411 admissions during that period, compared with 19,513 over the same stretch in 2025, when Friday evening admission cost adults $15.

Under the extended program, guests can choose their admission price every Friday after 5 p.m. Admission includes access to the permanent collection, events and music.

The program had been scheduled to end Friday, Sept. 4. It now will continue through June 25, 2027, the final Friday of the museum’s fiscal year.

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Pay-what-you-wish Friday nights briefly returned during the final three weekends of Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100. The museum brought the offer back for a longer run in April alongside the opening of A Nation of Artists, which remains on view through July 5, 2027.

Support from an anonymous donor and the William Penn Foundation will help offset the reduced admission fees.

Pay-What-You-Wish Friday Nights

Every Friday after 5 p.m. through June 25, 2027
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Admission: Pay what you wish

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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