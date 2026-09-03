Pay-what-you-wish Friday nights are sticking around at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Pay-what-you-wish Friday nights at the Philadelphia Museum of Art were supposed to end this week. Instead, they are sticking around through next June.

The museum said Friday evening attendance has increased 87% since the current offer began April 10. It recorded 36,411 admissions during that period, compared with 19,513 over the same stretch in 2025, when Friday evening admission cost adults $15.

Under the extended program, guests can choose their admission price every Friday after 5 p.m. Admission includes access to the permanent collection, events and music.

The program had been scheduled to end Friday, Sept. 4. It now will continue through June 25, 2027, the final Friday of the museum’s fiscal year.

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Pay-what-you-wish Friday nights briefly returned during the final three weekends of Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100. The museum brought the offer back for a longer run in April alongside the opening of A Nation of Artists, which remains on view through July 5, 2027.

Support from an anonymous donor and the William Penn Foundation will help offset the reduced admission fees.

Pay-What-You-Wish Friday Nights

Every Friday after 5 p.m. through June 25, 2027Philadelphia Museum of Art2600 Benjamin Franklin ParkwayPhiladelphia, PA 19130Admission: Pay what you wish

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