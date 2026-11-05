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November 05, 2026

Hershey's Chocolate World to give free chocolate factory ride a Christmas makeover Nov. 13

The seasonal changes run through Jan. 3, with Santa visits and a chocolate house display inspired by Milton Hershey also planned.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Attractions
Hershey Chocolate World Holiday Provided Courtesy/Hershey's Chocolate World

Hershey's Chocolate World will add holiday decorations, seasonal music and new finale projections to its free Chocolate Tour Ride beginning Nov. 13. The Christmas version of the attraction will run through Jan. 3, 2027.

Hershey's Chocolate World is giving its free chocolate factory tour ride a Christmas makeover, with holiday music, new projections and the return of the Hershey Elves beginning Friday, Nov. 13.

The holiday version of the ride will run through Jan. 3, 2027, at the attraction in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Guests travel through a simulated chocolate factory to learn how Hershey's chocolate is made. For the holidays, the ride will feature festive decorations, a seasonal soundtrack and updated projections during its finale.

Photos with Santa will be offered on select dates from Nov. 13 through Dec. 24. Hershey's candy characters HERSH, KISS and REESE will also appear in holiday outfits through Jan. 3, with professional photos and souvenirs available for purchase.

Another returning attraction is Hershey's Chocolate House, a display inspired by one of Milton Hershey's original candy shops and decorated with chocolate and candy. The display will support Children's Miracle Network.

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Limited-time holiday desserts, milkshakes and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the season.

Hershey's Chocolate World is located at 101 Chocolate World Way, next to Hersheypark. Admission and the Chocolate Tour Ride are free, but professional photos, food and other activities may cost extra. Parking is free for the first two hours. Fees may apply for longer visits.

Hours and availability vary by date. Additional details are available on the Hershey's Chocolate World website.

Hershey's Chocolate World Holiday Celebration

Dates: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026-Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027
Location: Hershey's Chocolate World, 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey, PA 17033
Admission: Free entry and Chocolate Tour Ride; other activities and purchases may cost extra
Holiday Chocolate Tour Ride: Nov. 13-Jan. 3
Santa photos: Select dates, Nov. 13-Dec. 24
Candy character appearances: Nov. 13-Jan. 3
Other attractions: Hershey's Chocolate House display and seasonal food and drinks
Parking: Free for the first two hours; fees may apply afterward
More information: Hershey's Chocolate World

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PhillyVoice Media Events

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