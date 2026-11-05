Hershey's Chocolate World to give free chocolate factory ride a Christmas makeover Nov. 13

Hershey's Chocolate World is giving its free chocolate factory tour ride a Christmas makeover, with holiday music, new projections and the return of the Hershey Elves beginning Friday, Nov. 13.

The holiday version of the ride will run through Jan. 3, 2027, at the attraction in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Guests travel through a simulated chocolate factory to learn how Hershey's chocolate is made. For the holidays, the ride will feature festive decorations, a seasonal soundtrack and updated projections during its finale.

Photos with Santa will be offered on select dates from Nov. 13 through Dec. 24. Hershey's candy characters HERSH, KISS and REESE will also appear in holiday outfits through Jan. 3, with professional photos and souvenirs available for purchase.

Another returning attraction is Hershey's Chocolate House, a display inspired by one of Milton Hershey's original candy shops and decorated with chocolate and candy. The display will support Children's Miracle Network.

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Limited-time holiday desserts, milkshakes and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the season.

Hershey's Chocolate World is located at 101 Chocolate World Way, next to Hersheypark. Admission and the Chocolate Tour Ride are free, but professional photos, food and other activities may cost extra. Parking is free for the first two hours. Fees may apply for longer visits.

Hours and availability vary by date. Additional details are available on the Hershey's Chocolate World website.

Dates: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026-Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027

Location: Hershey's Chocolate World, 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey, PA 17033

Admission: Free entry and Chocolate Tour Ride; other activities and purchases may cost extra

Holiday Chocolate Tour Ride: Nov. 13-Jan. 3

Santa photos: Select dates, Nov. 13-Dec. 24

Candy character appearances: Nov. 13-Jan. 3

Other attractions: Hershey's Chocolate House display and seasonal food and drinks

Parking: Free for the first two hours; fees may apply afterward

More information: Hershey's Chocolate World

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