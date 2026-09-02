Giant steel roots will rise among the trees at Tyler Arboretum this fall

Thirty-foot steel roots will rise beside the trees at Tyler Arboretum beginning Friday, Oct. 16, as part of an outdoor sculpture exhibition included with general admission.

“Steve Tobin: In the Light” will spread more than 50 sculptures across 15 sites at the 650-acre property in Media. The exhibition will remain on view through October 2027.

Tobin was born in Philadelphia and raised on the Main Line before exhibiting his large-scale sculptures around the world. Tyler says this will be the first time he has presented his work in the Philadelphia region.

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Along with the twisting Steel Roots, the exhibition will include life-size Bronze Roots that bring normally hidden underground systems into view. Polished sculptures from Tobin’s Clouds series will reflect the landscape and people standing nearby.

Some of the works are designed for closer interaction. According to the exhibition announcement, people will be able to touch certain sculptures, sit inside them or lie beneath them.

The extended run will also offer a chance to see the artwork change with its surroundings, from autumn leaves and bare winter branches to spring flowers and the summer tree canopy.

After the exhibition opens Friday, the weekend kickoff will continue Oct. 17-18 with guided tours, festivities, food and drinks.

Tyler Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October and from 9 a.m. to4 p.m. between November and March. Admission currently costs $18 for adults ages 18-64, $15 for people 65 and older, and $10 for ages 3-17. Children 2 and younger and Tyler members get in free.

Tyler notes that many of its paths are paved, but some areas are reached by grass, turf or mulch and may have uneven ground or steep grades. The arboretum recommends wearing shoes suited for those surfaces.

Additional information is available on the Tyler Arboretum website.

Steve Tobin: "In the Light"

Opening Friday, Oct. 16, 2026

On view through October 2027

Tyler Arboretum

515 Painter Road

Media, PA 19063

Included with general admission

Adults ages 18-64: $18

Ages 65 and older: $15

Ages 3-17: $10

Children 2 and younger: Free

Opening-weekend festivities: Oct. 16-18

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