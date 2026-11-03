Gov. Josh Shapiro cruises to win as Democrats vie for party's first state trifecta since 1993

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro cruised to reelection in Tuesday's midterms, defeating Republican state treasurer Stacy Garrity in a race the Associated Press called minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m.



Shapiro entered Election Day as a heavy favorite, leading Garrity by a 26-point margin in an average of polls tracked by Real Clear Polling. The AP called the race with Shapiro commanding 85.4% of the vote with only 3% of ballots counted. All results are unofficial until certified by election officials.



The governor's race energized voters on an array of hot-button issues, from data center development to the state's measles outbreak.

Democrats are measuring Shapiro's win as part of a broader blue wave sought in state and national races. An unfavorable backdrop for Republicans nationally could yield strong gains for Democrats, who hope to win a trifecta in state government for the first time in more than three decades.

Garrity, a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel and businesswoman from Bradford County, is serving her second term as state treasurer and ran for governor with an endorsement from President Donald Trump. She spent much of her campaign casting doubt on Shapiro's political ambitions as he positions for an anticipated presidential run in 2028. Shapiro launched a federal PAC in October.

The gubernatorial race centered on questions of affordability, backlash against AI data centers and a host of unresolved issues from education funding to gaming reform, energy policy and investments in public transportation.

Shapiro campaigned on plans for targeted tax cuts, a nearly $3 billion boost in education funding and the expansion of affordable housing initiatives in Pennsylvania, among other goals. A blue wave in the midterms would give his agenda a jolt of momentum in a second term. Democrats have not held the governor's office, state House and state Senate since 1993. Several of Shapiro's first-term goals — including long-term funding for mass transit, marijuana legalization and raising the state's minimum wage — were hampered by partisan battles and budget stalemates in the legislature.

Democrats entered Tuesday with a 103-100 majority in the House. Republicans held a 27-23 edge in the Senate, where Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control.

Republicans have not won a gubernatorial race in Pennsylvania since Tom Corbett was elected in 2011, and the party has struggled to field competitive candidates in each of the last four elections. Garrity's campaign emphasized lowering utility costs, cutting taxes and balancing the state budget. She also called for increasing natural gas production, expanding public school alternatives and enacting new voter identification requirements.

Shapiro held a massive fundraising advantage over Garrity throughout the 2026 gubernatorial race. Going back to the start of 2025, he reported more than $63.7 million in total contributions compared with $10.6 million in contributions to Garrity, according to City & State Pennsylvania.

A New York Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena University poll of likely Pennsylvania voters found 61% either "strongly approve" or "somewhat approve" of the way Shapiro has handled his job as governor.

Shapiro, who cast his ballot Tuesday morning at an elementary school in Abington Township, made an appeal to voters Monday night in a speech that called for broader change in the national political climate.

"This a moment where we've got to come together as a community, a commonwealth and a country and rise above the hate, rise above the division, and work together toward a better tomorrow," Shapiro said.

here For up-to-date results of every race in Pennsylvania's midterm elections, visit the state site

This is a developing story that will be updated.