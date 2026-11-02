How data centers became a flashpoint in the Shapiro-Garrity race for Pa. governor

Data center development has animated local politics in Pennsylvania with an intensity great enough to flip the campaign strategies of Gov. Josh Shapiro and his Republican challenger, Stacy Garrity, leading up to Tuesday's gubernatorial election.

A year ago, when Amazon pledged a $20 billion investment in the state for new data center construction, Shapiro said Pennsylvania would be "all in" on artificial intelligence and the infrastructure needed to support it. In a radio appearance, Garrity said rural areas "in the middle of nowhere" would be "perfect" places for communities to welcome the economic benefits of data centers.

Both candidates have since walked back their enthusiasm on the issue, responding to local backlash against dozens of proposals for data centers across the state. They've attacked each other in campaign ads, questioned one another's regulatory stances and cast each other as untrustworthy leaders when it comes to predatory development.

In one controversial attack ad produced by Garrity's campaign, a deepfake of Shapiro says, "This ad was created with AI thanks to big beautiful data centers. The fact is, I was the one who fast-tracked data centers right here in PA right after they handed me $5 million in political contributions. Coincidence?"

AI-generated attack ads have also been used in key races in Michigan, Georgia, New York, Texas and Kentucky, CBS News reported.

"What I've seen is both parties scrambling for a lot of the same position," said Ben Berger, a political scientist who teaches at Swarthmore College and leads the school's Lang Center for Civic & Social Responsibility.

An executive order Shapiro signed in August reinforces local decision-making on data centers and requires developers to meet stricter standards for energy use and transparency, among other measures. Garrity, who's currently the state treasurer, has called for a temporary pause on data center projects so that communities have more time to debate the issue and update local zoning laws.

A Quinnipiac poll in July found 76% of likely voters in Pennsylvania were following news about AI data centers either very closely or somewhat closely. Another 74% said they would oppose the construction of data centers in their communities.

Berger's research over the years has focused on explaining factors that drive and sustain civic engagement. Public attention is a limited resource, he said, and it's rare for hot-button issues to maintain high levels of civic action over long periods of time.

"Usually, it's the case that concrete, local, visible stakes are what win people's attention, and not so much abstract politics," Berger said. "... The costs (of data centers) are showing up on monthly bills, and in backyards, and with noise and all that kind of stuff. And now the candidates are mobilizing against them."

Pennsylvania now has about 70 data center projects that are either proposed, under construction or have begun preliminary site activity. More than 20 additional proposals have been withdrawn, delayed or outright rejected in response to local pushback, according to an independently run dashboard that monitors so-called hyperscale projects.

As residents opposed to data centers voice concerns about energy costs, noise pollution, natural resources and home values, their attendance at local hearings is making an impact.

In Upper Hanover, Montgomery County, one data center developer withdrew a proposal this month after the firm had "underestimated the public outcry." Another developer in the Poconos, facing staunch opposition, recently offered residents $10,000 checks to win their support. Others battles are headed to court to resolve local zoning conflicts, including a contentious battle in Upper Merion Township.

Backers of data centers claim negative polling on the issue is misleading. A Susquehanna Polling and Research survey commissioned by the American Infrastructure Alliance found that while only 36% of likely Pennsylvania voters initially support data center projects, that number rises to 80% when developers outline specific commitments to communities.

"Pennsylvanians are telling us that the debate is not simply whether data centers should be built. They want to know whether development will be responsible and whether companies will meet clear expectations," Jim Lee, president and CEO of Susquehanna Polling and Research, said in a statement. "When voters hear about commitments that protect resources, address energy costs, create jobs, and benefit local communities, support rises across party lines."

The uncertain future of AI could dramatically reshape the political landscape surrounding data centers in the years to come, but there are past lessons to consider about the course of public policy after an initial groundswell of activism has peaked.



Berger thinks data center politics could play out similarly to longstanding conflicts over fracking and the natural gas industry in Pennsylvania. For years, opponents fought fiercely to regulate and restrict drilling. They scored some victories, including a ban in the Delaware River Basin, but the industry defeated a statewide ban and lawmakers still have not addressed environmental and health concerns identified in a 2020 grand jury report. The issue has receded from the forefront of state politics.

"It's the scope of conflict that matters," Berger said. "Developers usually like a small, quiet fight with a zoning board. If you're an opponent of fracking or of data centers, you win by widening the scope of conflict. You want packed meetings. You want statewide networks. You want it in the governor's race. There's going to be a real question as to whether opponents of the data centers can actually sustain that kind of thing."