Apply by Nov. 5 to host Coast Guard recruits for Thanksgiving or Christmas

Cape May-area families have until Thursday, Nov. 5, to apply to welcome Coast Guard recruits into their homes for Thanksgiving or Christmas through Operation Fireside.

The American Red Cross is seeking additional families for the program, especially for Thanksgiving. Working with the Coast Guard, it matches recruits at Training Center Cape May with local families for a holiday meal and a break from basic training.

The recruits are away from their own families during the eight-week training program. Operation Fireside gives them a chance to spend the holiday in a local home, a tradition Cape May-area families and community organizations have continued for more than 40 years.

Prospective host families must live within 50 miles or a 60-minute drive of the training center at 1 Munro Ave. in Cape May, whichever limit comes first.

The Red Cross says host families will be added on a first-come, first-served basis through Nov. 5. To apply or ask about participating, email opfiresidenj@redcross.org or call 609-562-3483.

Additional information is available through the American Red Cross.

Operation Fireside host applications

Thursday, Nov. 5 | Host application deadline

Thanksgiving and Christmas Day hosting

Cape May area

Applicants must live within 50 miles or a 60-minute drive of Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, whichever comes first.

Apply or request information: opfiresidenj@redcross.org | 609-562-3483