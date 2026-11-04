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November 04, 2026

Apply by Nov. 5 to host Coast Guard recruits for Thanksgiving or Christmas

Operation Fireside is seeking Cape May-area families to share a holiday meal with recruits, with additional hosts especially needed for Thanksgiving.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Thanksgiving Christmas
US Coast Guard Thanksgiving Mazin Omron/Pexels

The American Red Cross is seeking Cape May-area families to welcome Coast Guard recruits for Thanksgiving or Christmas through Operation Fireside. Host families will be added through Nov. 5.

Cape May-area families have until Thursday, Nov. 5, to apply to welcome Coast Guard recruits into their homes for Thanksgiving or Christmas through Operation Fireside.

The American Red Cross is seeking additional families for the program, especially for Thanksgiving. Working with the Coast Guard, it matches recruits at Training Center Cape May with local families for a holiday meal and a break from basic training.

The recruits are away from their own families during the eight-week training program. Operation Fireside gives them a chance to spend the holiday in a local home, a tradition Cape May-area families and community organizations have continued for more than 40 years.

Prospective host families must live within 50 miles or a 60-minute drive of the training center at 1 Munro Ave. in Cape May, whichever limit comes first.

The Red Cross says host families will be added on a first-come, first-served basis through Nov. 5. To apply or ask about participating, email opfiresidenj@redcross.org or call 609-562-3483.

Additional information is available through the American Red Cross.

Operation Fireside host applications

Thursday, Nov. 5 | Host application deadline
Thanksgiving and Christmas Day hosting
Cape May area
Applicants must live within 50 miles or a 60-minute drive of Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, whichever comes first.
Apply or request information: opfiresidenj@redcross.org | 609-562-3483

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