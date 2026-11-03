Rival Bros to open its first coffee shop in the Philly suburbs

Rival Bros is opening a new coffee shop in Wayne next spring — its first in the Philly suburbs.

The store inside the Eagle Village Shops on Lancaster Avenue will be the chain's sixth location. The 15-year-old chain shared the news in an Instagram post, calling it a "big milestone."

MORE: Cape May Brewing and Asher's to drop chocolate-covered pretzel brown ale

After building a presence in the city, expanding to the suburbs felt like a natural next step, Chief Marketing Officer James Narog said.

"Wayne stood out to us as a great fit," Narog said in an email. "It has a strong sense of community, an established local business scene and we saw a real opportunity to become part of that. Beyond the cafe itself, we also see this expansion as an opportunity to grow our retail presence and build greater awareness of our wholesale coffee business throughout the Main Line and surrounding suburbs."

The new 2,100-square-foot space will have up to 50 indoor seats and another 15 outside. Few other details have been released so far, but Rival Bros said it plans to work with Stokes Architecture, the same firm that it collaborated with on its Old Kensington location.

Formal design plans are still taking shape, Narog said, but Rival Bros seeks to create a distinct space that "feels like a natural fit for the neighborhood while offering the same experience our customers have come to expect."

Rival Bros was founded in 2011 by Jonathan Adams, a former chef, and Damien Pileggi, who formerly worked for La Colombe. It is known for its blend of beans, which are roasted in Frankford. Its coffee shops serve drip coffee, Chemex bars, espresso drinks, toasts and pastries from Mighty Bread Co. and other local companies.

The coffee chain currently has locations in Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, East Passyunk, Olde Kensington and Brewerytown. The company also runs Enswell, a cafe and cocktail bar, in Center City.

The Wayne shop will be Rival Bros first new location since it announced plans last year to raise $4 million as part of its expansion plans.

Narog said the company is open to adding more suburban locations, but is focused on opening the Wayne shop at the moment.

"We're always evaluating opportunities for growth, both within Philadelphia and beyond," Narog said. "That said, we want to be thoughtful about where we expand and make sure each new location is the right fit. Right now, our focus is on Wayne and making it a great addition to the Rival Bros family."