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November 02, 2026

Cape May Brewing and Asher's to drop chocolate-covered pretzel brown ale

The collaboration also includes two candies. All of the products will hit select Pa. and N.J. stores Friday while supplies last.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Chocolate pretzel beer Provided image/Asher's Chocolate Co. & Cape May Brewing Company

Dipped & Twisted is a new limited-release beer from Cape May Brewing Company. The imperial brown ale was made in collaboration with Asher's Chocolate Co.

Pretzels and beer? A little played out, as centuries of Oktoberfest can attest. But two Philly-area companies are putting a twist on a classic by adding chocolate to the mix. 

MORE: Philadelphia Portal to remain in City Hall courtyard after receiving funding from 'generous patron'

Cape May Brewing Company and Asher's Chocolate Co. will soon unveil Dipped & Twisted, a seasonal imperial brown ale that mirrors the flavor profile of chocolate-covered pretzels. It's brewed with Asher's cocoa nibs, caramel and sea salt to create a "sweet-salty-toasty pretzel experience" with an 8% ABV. The limited-release beer will be available as six-packs at Cape May Brewing's tasting room and select stores and bars in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware from Friday until supplies last.

On the candy end of this collaboration, Asher's is adding two new treats to its lineup. The Cape May Crunch is a pretzel brittle infused with malt extract, while the Malted Caramels are caramel candies with malt and sea salt. Neither of the prepackaged treats contain alcohol, but both have a hoppy edge. They'll be sold at Asher's shop in Souderton and online via the company website.

The partners have tasting events planned to celebrate the upcoming launch. Cape May Brewing will offer customers the new products, Asher's chocolate-covered pretzels and the rest of its beers Friday inside its taproom at 1250 Hornet Rd. Asher's will host an event of its own Tuesday, Nov. 10, at its retail store at 80 Wambold Rd.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Montgomery County Pretzels Cape May Chocolate

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