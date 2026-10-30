Forget where you left something? For older adults, that's not necessarily a sign of cognitive decline

The ads for Prevagen say it all: declining mental capacity is widely perceived as an inevitable consequence of aging.

I'll leave the debunked claims of Prevagen and other supplements to others and focus instead on a new study that adds to a growing body of research suggesting that the aging brain is adapting, not declining.

The study, by researchers at the University of Arizona and published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science, introduces the "adaptive aging hypothesis." The paper argues that the changes observed in a healthy aging brain are not signs of cognitive decline or progressive neural deterioration. Instead, they reflect a genetically conserved, natural phase of human development that optimizes brain function for later-life goals.

The findings suggest the brain shifts its priorities with age. Rather than retaining minor, everyday details, the older brain focuses on perspective, emotional regulation and broader conceptual understanding. In effect, it intentionally prioritizes wisdom and "the big picture" over fine-grained details.

Drawing on data from molecular biology and neuroimaging, the researchers notes that healthy aging involves a natural shift in emphasis from the hippocampus to the frontal cortex. The hippocampus, which captures rich, specific details of experiences (like where you left your keys), takes on a less prominent role. The frontal cortex, which handles semantic memory, meaning and the "gist" of information, becomes more dominant.

According to co-author Fabian-Xosé Fernandez, an associate professor of cognition and neural systems, the older brain adapts to favor sharing stored expertise and nurturing social relationships. This adaptation makes older adults biologically well-suited for vital intergenerational roles such as teaching, mentoring and storytelling.

Ultimately, the study reframes cognitive aging from a story of "compensatory decline" to one of evolutionary optimization. That is good news for all of us, and it is consistent with prior research.

Building on prior research

Several prominent university studies and long-term research initiatives align with the idea that the aging brain adapts, reorganizes and even improves in specific areas. In fact, the "adaptive aging hypothesis" builds directly on decades of neuroimaging and cognitive data from other institutions.

The University of Arizona paper draws directly on pioneering work by Dr. Patricia Reuter-Lorenz at the University of Michigan. Her research on the "Scaffolding Theory" demonstrated that the older brain doesn't simply decay; it actively builds alternative neural circuits, or "scaffolds," to achieve its goals. Though traditional models viewed this scaffolding as a last-ditch attempt to compensate for a failing brain, the newer hypothesis reframes it as a natural, highly efficient developmental transition.

A groundbreaking, 12-year longitudinal study led by Dr. Becca Levy at the Yale School of Public Health, published in the journal Geriatrics, followed more than 11,000 older Americans. The Yale team found that 45% of adults 65 and older improved in cognitive function, physical function (measured by walking speed), or both over time, showing that cognitive deterioration is not a fixed, downward trajectory. Strikingly, the adults who improved were more likely to hold positive, adaptive beliefs about aging, suggesting that the brain retains a remarkable "reserve capacity" to adapt and recover late in life. I highlighted Levy's fascinating work on how a positive attitude shapes aging in a 2022 column.

And one of the longest-running studies in cognitive research, the Seattle Longitudinal Study, led by researchers at Penn State University and the University of Washington, tracked the mental abilities of thousands of individuals over several decades. The researchers found that for most healthy adults, midlife and late midlife (ages 40 to 60-plus) represent a peak period for complex cognitive abilities. Participants in this age range often outperformed their younger selves in inductive reasoning, spatial orientation, verbal memory and problem-solving. The study showed that as the brain accumulates life experience, it sharpens its ability to recognize patterns and draw high-level conclusions.

Men's brains age faster

Research especially relevant for men has found that while both sexes tend to view decline as inevitable, men's brains undergo faster and steeper age-related structural decline than women's. Yet men can offset, and even reverse, much of the resulting cognitive decline through targeted lifestyle changes.

Recent breakthroughs clarify that male "brain shrinkage" does not automatically mean a loss of mental ability, and researchers are showing that the brain's baseline fitness is highly modifiable. The research also found that, despite faster structural shrinkage in men, women are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at nearly twice the rate of men. This suggests that brain size and volume loss are not the sole drivers of cognitive health, opening the door to cognitive resilience.

A landmark study published by the Center for BrainHealth at the University of Texas at Dallas directly challenged the idea that this structural decline makes cognitive loss inevitable. Tracking thousands of adults up to age 94, researchers found that individuals can measurably improve their cognitive performance at any age through intentional practices. Though a man's brain may physically shrink faster, neural plasticity allows him to build a stronger "cognitive reserve," training the remaining brain tissue to work more efficiently and helping offset physical volume loss.

Improving cognitive performance

The Lancet Commission on Dementia notes that up to 45% of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by addressing modifiable lifestyle risk factors. For men looking to actively protect their brains, clinical trials highlight four primary interventions: reversing the metabolic threat, maintaining muscle strength and daily steps, adopting the MIND diet and adaptive "speed" brain training.

Men are statistically more prone to midlife cardiovascular problems and blood sugar spikes, both of which accelerate damage to brain tissue. Keeping blood pressure and blood glucose under tight control is among the most effective ways men can slow accelerated structural shrinkage. A 2026 study published in Clinical Nutrition found a strong link between low muscle strength combined with high body fat and a higher risk of dementia. In addition, recent findings reported in The Conversation show that men do not need a grueling fitness regimen to protect their minds: walking 3,000 steps or more a day was linked to less buildup of harmful brain proteins and slower decline, with the greatest benefit at 5,000 to 7,500 steps.

Longitudinal research published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry tracked the structural effects of the MIND diet (a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH diets). Adults who closely followed this brain-healthy eating pattern — rich in berries, leafy greens and poultry, with limited sweets and fried fast food — showed significantly slower brain shrinkage, effectively delaying structural brain aging by 2 1/2 years.

Finally, not all brain games are created equal. Longitudinal data from Johns Hopkins Medicine indicate that adaptive speed training — computerized exercises that get faster as your performance improves — drives implicit, habit-based learning. This specific type of neural stimulation, with periodic booster sessions, was linked to a lower incidence of dementia up to 20 years later.

The next time you forget where you left your keys, take heart: your brain is not necessarily losing capacity. And if you want to stay sharp, you can. The science offers a compelling value proposition: the effort to maintain a healthy lifestyle pays off for both your mind and your body, and it is well worth making.