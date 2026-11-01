27 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Nov. 6-8

November’s first full weekend brings food festivals, outdoor markets, live performances and the final days of several fall attractions to Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

In the city, the weekend brings an oddities market at Laurel Hill Cemetery, a timed challenge up the Rocky steps and the opening of a free exhibition exploring Philadelphia’s gardening history. Other options include an immersive magic production, the Marcel Duchamp retrospective, BalletX’s Fall Series and a contemporary craft show featuring 195 artists.

Outside Philadelphia, PA Bacon Fest fills downtown Easton, the Peddler’s Village Apple Festival returns to Bucks County and 30 food trucks gather at Linvilla Orchards. Families can also catch the final weekend of Pumpkinland in Media or continue the fall season at Diggerland USA in South Jersey.

Here are 27 things to do in Philadelphia, the suburbs, South Jersey and nearby destinations from Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8.

AVAILABLE ALL WEEKEND, NOV. 6-8

Lehigh Valley: Eerie Easton Walking Tours conclude Sunday, Nov. 8, with evening departures throughout the weekend. The approximately two-hour walks explore documented murders, disappearances and other unsettling episodes from the city’s past, with stories drawn from historical records rather than ghost legends. Tickets cost $20 before fees, and advance registration is required. Read more.

Suburbs: Pumpkinland concludes its season Sunday, Nov. 8, at Linvilla Orchards in Media. Families can explore handmade fall displays, visit the barnyard animals and purchase tickets for harvest hayrides, a corn maze and other farm activities. Admission to Pumpkinland and parking are free. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show celebrates its 50th edition at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8. The juried show features 195 artists working across 13 categories, with ceramics, glass, furniture, jewelry, textiles and wearable art available to purchase. The weekend also includes a fashion event, an artist discussion and a scarf-styling presentation. SPONSORED CONTENT: Read more.

Suburbs: Longwood Gardens’ Chrysanthemum Festival runs through Sunday, Nov. 15, in Kennett Square. More than 5,000 chrysanthemums fill the conservatories in a range of colors and forms. The display includes a 12-foot-wide plant carrying 1,355 flowers on a single stem. Read more.

Philly: “The Magicians Table” runs through Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kimmel Center. The two-hour immersive production begins in a cocktail lounge before moving into the SEI Innovation Studio for close-up illusions, comedy, storytelling and live music. Most performances are limited to people 18 and older, though select Saturday matinees are open to ages 14 and older. Read more.

Philly: BalletX’s Fall Series runs through Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. The program features three contemporary dance works, including “Speakeasy,” “Switching the Groove” and “In the Wake.” Performances are scheduled Friday night, twice Saturday and Sunday afternoon during the Nov. 6-8 weekend. SPONSORED CONTENT: Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Marcel Duchamp retrospective remains on view through Sunday, Jan. 31. The exhibition brings together more than 300 paintings, sculptures, photographs, films, printed works and readymades from six decades of the artist’s career. Highlights include “Fountain,” “L.H.O.O.Q.” and “Nude Descending a Staircase (No. 2).” Read more.

Suburbs: Steve Tobin’s “In the Light” remains on view through October 2027 at Tyler Arboretum in Media. More than 50 sculptures are installed across 15 sites, including twisting steel roots reaching as high as 30 feet and polished works that reflect the surrounding landscape. Some pieces are designed for people to touch, enter or view from underneath. Read more.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

Philly: The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble performs “KHAṄKHAṆĀ: the sound of dancing feet” at 7:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Center. The production features live music and Indian classical dance developed by artistic director Surupa Sen over the past 30 years. The ensemble returns Saturday afternoon for a second performance. Read more.

Philly: Eastern State Penitentiary begins a two-night holiday-horror finale for its Halloween Nights season. The Fairmount attraction combines five haunted houses with immersive sets, live entertainment, themed bars and food inside the former prison. People who want to explore the festival without entering the haunted houses can bypass those sections. Read more.

Philly: Lincoln Mill Haunted House enters the final two nights of its season in Manayunk. More than 40 scare actors, animatronics and other effects fill the former textile mill, with three new rooms and moving images projected across the outside of the building. General admission costs $38 online, and the attraction operates rain or shine. Read more.

Philly: The free “Bouquet of Stories” exhibition opens at the Athenaeum of Philadelphia with a preview, curator conversation and reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Rare objects and photographs explore nearly 300 years of city gardening, including immigrant growing traditions, neighborhood greening projects and the history of the Philadelphia Flower Show. The exhibition remains on view through Saturday, Jan. 30. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art offers pay-what-you-wish admission after 5 p.m. People can choose their admission price while exploring the museum’s permanent collection and eligible exhibitions. The weekly Friday-night program continues through June 25, 2027. Read more.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

Philly: The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble returns to the Annenberg Center at 3 p.m. for the second of its two Arts of India Festival performances. The ensemble combines Indian classical dance with live music in a program shaped by artistic director Surupa Sen. Other festival programming continues through Nov. 14, and the “Chrysalis” art exhibition remains on view through Dec. 13. Read more.

Philly: Halloween Nights closes its season with the second night of Holiday Havoc at Eastern State Penitentiary. The final evening includes five haunted houses, live entertainment, food and themed bars throughout the historic property. People can also bypass the haunted-house sections while exploring the rest of the festival. Read more.

Philly: Lincoln Mill Haunted House reaches the final night of its season in Manayunk. The attraction uses more than 40 live actors, dark rooms, flashing lights, animatronics and sudden scares inside a former textile mill. General admission costs $38 online, while $55 VIP tickets include expedited entry. Read more.

Suburbs: Actors portraying the Sanderson Sisters lead an interactive performance inside Montgomery Mall’s former Hot Topic at 7 p.m. The show incorporates games, singalongs and audience participation as the witches attempt to preserve their fading magic. The performance is limited to people 21 and older, with tickets listed from $35 plus taxes and fees. Read more.

New Jersey: More than 100 booths will fill the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus during the first day of the Wicked Gluten Free Expo. Vendors will offer packaged foods, baked goods, prepared meals and other gluten-free products from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door. Read more.

Lehigh Valley: PA Bacon Fest begins a two-day run in downtown Easton with bacon dishes, live music, vendors and contests. Food options range from familiar bacon combinations to sweets such as chocolate-covered bacon. The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Read more.

Suburbs: The Peddler’s Village Apple Festival opens with seasonal food, shopping and outdoor activities throughout the Bucks County destination. Apple treats and other food will be sold alongside the village’s regular shops and attractions. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with free admission and general parking. Read more.

Suburbs: Thirty food trucks gather at Linvilla Orchards in Media from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lineup includes Federal Donuts, Ike’s Crabcakes, Humpty Dumplings, Korea Taqueria and other vendors selling barbecue, Thai food, grilled cheese, crepes and desserts. Admission and parking are free, while food and farm activities cost extra. Read more.

Suburbs: Dealers, builders and musicians bring vintage, new and used instruments to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can browse guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, parts and music memorabilia or bring instruments to sell and trade. Admission costs $15 for one day or $20 for the weekend, with children 12 and younger admitted free with an adult. Read more.

Philly: More than 100 vendors will sell taxidermy, antiques, artwork, jewelry, spiritual goods and other unusual finds throughout Laurel Hill East. Food trucks and local beer and cider vendors will also be stationed around the cemetery. The market runs from noon to 5 p.m., with admission priced at $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Read more.

Philly: Competitors can find out whether they can climb the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s 72 steps in less than 12 seconds. Each participant will receive a timed attempt, with prizes available for top finishers. The challenge runs from 9 to 11 a.m. outside the museum. Read more.

Philly: Thousands of participants are expected at Citizens Bank Park for the Philadelphia Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event includes the Promise Garden ceremony, which uses different-colored flowers to represent people’s connections to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Organizers aim to raise $2 million for care, support and research. SPONSORED CONTENT: Read more.

Delaware: The free Delaware Heritage Festival takes place on The Green in Dover from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program includes a pirate camp, historical demonstrations, crafts, colonial games and other activities tied to the state’s past. The outdoor festival will be held rain or shine. Read more.

Suburbs: The 90-member Greater Philadelphia Gamer Symphony Orchestra and choir perform at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell. The “Open World” program includes music from “The Legend of Zelda,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Final Fantasy” and other video games. Performances begin at 2 and 7 p.m., and tickets cost $10. Read more.

Philly: The Academy of Vocal Arts opens its production of Donizetti’s romantic comedy “L’elisir d’amore” at the Helen Corning Warden Theater. This version places the story in Philadelphia during the 1876 Centennial celebrations and the construction of City Hall. The production will later travel to Doylestown, Bethlehem and Haverford. SPONSORED CONTENT: Read more.

South Jersey: Diggerfest continues at Diggerland USA in West Berlin with construction-themed attractions and fall activities. Families can ride and operate construction equipment, watch the Parade of Machines and find hayrides, games and seasonal food around the park. The festival continues on weekends through Sunday, Nov. 15, with activities varying by date. Read more.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Suburbs: The Hocus Pocus Speakeasy closes its run with a 3 p.m. performance at Montgomery Mall. Actors portraying the Sanderson Sisters lead games, singalongs and other interactions inside the former Hot Topic. The show is limited to people 21 and older, and tickets are listed from $35 plus taxes and fees. Read more.

New Jersey: The Wicked Gluten Free Expo returns for its second day at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus. More than 100 booths offer packaged foods, prepared meals, baked goods and other products for people following gluten-free diets. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and tickets must be purchased in advance. Read more.

Lehigh Valley: PA Bacon Fest returns for a second day of bacon dishes, live music, vendors and contests in downtown Easton. Food stands will serve savory and sweet options, including chocolate-covered bacon. The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read more.

Suburbs: The Peddler’s Village Apple Festival returns from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for its second and final day. People can browse the village’s shops and purchase apple treats, seasonal food and other items throughout the property. Admission and general parking are free, while food and activities are pay as you go. Read more.

Suburbs: Linvilla Orchards brings back its lineup of 30 food trucks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm will also offer hayrides, mazes, apple blasters, pony rides and other activities during Pumpkinland’s final day. Admission and parking are free, while food and activities cost extra. Read more.

Suburbs: The Great American Guitar Show concludes at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Dealers and musicians will buy, sell and trade guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, parts and memorabilia from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs $15 for the day, and children 12 and younger enter free with an adult. Read more.

South Jersey: Diggerfest returns for a second day at Diggerland USA in West Berlin. The construction-themed park combines its regular rides and machinery with a Parade of Machines, hayrides, games and seasonal food. The festival remains open on weekends through Nov. 15. Read more.

Suburbs: The Berwyn Farmers Market holds its Pie Fest from 9 a.m. to noon at Bronze Plaza. The themed market brings together local farmers, bakers, food producers, artists and makers as the weekly season continues through Dec. 20. Admission and parking are free, with food and merchandise available to purchase. Read more.

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