PA Bacon Fest will bring chocolate-covered bacon, live music and piggy bank contests to Easton

Bacon on a stick, chocolate-covered bacon and a contest to see who can hold a piggy bank the longest will all be part of PA Bacon Fest when it returns to downtown Easton on Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

The festival will mark its 15th anniversary with two days of food, live music and activities spread across several downtown streets. Admission will be free, with food and drinks available for purchase. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Among the food vendors will be JD's House of Bacon, which plans to serve bacon on a stick with six different glazes, bacon bratwurst, bacon jerky and chocolate-covered bacon. Another vendor, Bacon On A Stick, plans to offer 12-inch skewers of thick-cut, applewood-smoked bacon with dipping glazes ranging from hot honey to garlic parmesan.

The festival will also feature some unusual competitions. During the Swine Holding Competition, participants will try to keep a piggy bank raised for as long as possible before it falls and breaks. Winners will receive a piggy bank filled with tokens that can be spent at Easton Farmers' Market. The contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. both days at the farmers' market stage near North Second and Northampton streets.

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The same stage will host a pet costume contest at noon and bacon bingo at 2 p.m. on both days. On Saturday, DJ Chef will combine cooking and music during a demonstration at 12:45 p.m.

The weekend will also include face painting, slime making and live performances on stages throughout downtown. Musical acts scheduled to perform include The Jack Moves on Saturday and The Keystone Breakers on Sunday. A complete lineup and performance times are available on the festival schedule.

PA Bacon Fest will take place rain or shine. Paid parking will be available downtown and at shuttle lots, although organizers note that the shuttle buses will not have wheelchair lifts. Parking and accessibility information is available on the PA Bacon Fest website.

PA Bacon Fest

Dates: Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days

Location: Downtown Easton, centered around Centre Square, Easton, PA 18042

Admission: Free; food, drinks and parking cost extra

Activities: Food vendors, live music, pet costume contest, bacon bingo, Swine Holding Competition and children's activities

More information: PA Bacon Fest

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