Gluten-free food expo with 100-plus booths coming to New Jersey Nov. 7-8

More than 100 booths featuring gluten-free baked goods, snacks, prepared meals and specialty foods will fill a North Jersey convention center for a two-day expo in November.

The Wicked Gluten Free Expo will take place Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus. It's a bit of a hike from Philadelphia, but for anyone who's spent time searching for good gluten-free options, having more than 100 booths to explore could make the trip appealing.

The organizer previously held an expo at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks in July. Another Philadelphia-area event is scheduled there for May 1, 2027.

The Secaucus expo is expected to feature bakeries, snack companies and other food businesses selling products ranging from breads and desserts to pasta and pizza crusts. Food trucks and a kids' activity area will also be available.

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Beyond the food vendors, the expo will feature talks about living gluten-free, including ways to manage food costs, tips for traveling with dietary restrictions and how celiac disease is portrayed in popular culture. A Sunday discussion will also cover efforts to expand federal food allergen labeling requirements.

For people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities, organizers say participating businesses are screened for their food preparation practices. Vendors using dedicated gluten-free facilities and vetted shared kitchens will be clearly labeled, allowing attendees to ask questions and make decisions based on their dietary needs.

Tickets are sold by entry time, with adult single-day admission generally costing $31.99 and lower prices available for later arrivals. Weekend passes cost $47.98 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger can attend free. Attendees will receive a tote bag, and tickets are nonrefundable. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and current entry availability are listed on the official New Jersey expo ticketing page.

Dates: Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Times: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Meadowlands Exposition Center, 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Admission: Adult single-day tickets generally $31.99, with discounted afternoon entry; weekend passes $47.98 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 6-12; children 5 and younger free

Activities: Gluten-free food booths, free samples, food trucks, educational talks and kids' activities

Tickets: Official ticketing page

More information: Wicked Gluten Free

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