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November 04, 2026

The Variety Show will unite Philly's independent artists for a night of film, magic, horror and music

Organized by filmmaker Juli Wert, the Nov. 8 event at PhilaMOCA will feature mind reading, improv and experimental performances in a $20 showcase of local talent.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Entertainment Artists
The Variety Show Independent Artists Provided Courtesy/The Variety Show

Attendees gather at a previous edition of The Variety Show, which returns to PhilaMOCA on Sunday, Nov. 8. The event will feature short films, mind reading, improv, horror performances and live music from independent artists.

A mind reader, a horror collective and a pair of improvisers walk into PhilaMOCA. That's just a taste of what audiences can expect when The Variety Show returns Sunday, Nov. 8.

Presented by Two Acre, the fourth edition of the event brings together filmmakers, musicians, magicians and other performers from Philadelphia's independent arts community. But the show is about more than putting different acts on the same stage.

The idea is to show how Philadelphia's creative community is connected, even when its artists work in different mediums. In a note included in this year's program, producer and filmmaker Juli Wert recalls making music videos with friends for just a few hundred dollars. Those same peers, Wert writes, have since become established professionals.

That spirit of collaboration has shaped previous editions, which have featured everything from drag and poetry to acoustic guitar, experimental noise and independent films. This year's lineup is just as varied.

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Among the performers is Lindsey Noel, a West Philadelphia magician who appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and has performed at Hollywood's Magic Castle. She'll bring her mind-reading act to the show, while improv duo Sheena and Siegel will create scenes on the spot.

Horror collective NOMASTER is also on the lineup, with works titled Slime After Slime!, Guard Dog! and Pop!. Philadelphia electronic musician Shady Monk will provide ambient music, while movement artist Vignette, creator of Chronic Presents, a collective supporting performers with disabilities and chronic illnesses, will also appear.

Film has a place in the lineup, too. Two Acre's Lydia Ruth Conner will present Ser Livre, a music video, and Key of Glass, a short film. Detroit artist Jeff Spisak, whose work explores everyday life through experimental filmmaking, is also scheduled to appear. Philadelphia artist Kelli Webber will present a piece called Ladybug.

The show is hosted by Kim Redman, a Philadelphia-based production designer and art director whose work spans television and film.

A prize drawing will also feature items donated by local businesses and arts organizations, including an Ambler Theater membership, artwork, gift cards and film-related merchandise. Entries cost $5 each or six for $20, with proceeds supporting the artists and their work.

The Variety Show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 through PhilaMOCA.

The Variety Show IV at PhilaMOCA

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
Time: Doors at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.
Location: PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Admission: $20
Tickets and information: PhilaMOCA

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