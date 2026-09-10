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September 10, 2026

See 5,000 mums sculpted into spirals, clouds and 10-foot displays at Longwood Gardens

The Chrysanthemum Festival opens Oct. 16 with a new double flower arch, bonsai and displays that take more than a year to prepare.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Plants
828337_10-22-25 Mum Arch - Fern Floor - Longwood-1505 Hank Davis for Longwood Gardens.jpg Hank Davis/For Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens trains mums into elaborate forms for its annual Chrysanthemum Festival. More than 5,000 plants will fill the conservatories when this year's display opens Oct. 16.

Some of the chrysanthemums appearing at Longwood Gardens this fall will stretch as long as 10 feet. Others will be trained into spirals, cascading clouds and a new double arch.

More than 5,000 chrysanthemum plants will fill Longwood's East and Main conservatories beginning Friday, Oct. 16, for the annual Chrysanthemum Festival. Longwood horticulturists train many of the plants into sculptural forms, a process that can take more than a year.

This year's display adds a double chrysanthemum arch to the mix. Throughout the conservatories, flowers in shades of yellow, orange, lavender and maroon will be shaped into spirals, clouds and other forms.

Another new display in the Exhibition Hall takes inspiration from suiseki, a Japanese tradition centered on appreciating naturally formed stones that resemble landscapes such as mountains, islands and waterfalls. Longwood has translated those shapes into chrysanthemums, creating forms that reach up to 10 feet long. A living curtain made from chrysanthemums will serve as the backdrop.

Longwood students and staff will also display chrysanthemums grown and shaped as bonsai in the Bonsai Workshop.

If you're curious about how all of this is done, you can get a closer look from 1-3 p.m/ on Saturday, Oct. 24. Members of Longwood's science team will be stationed throughout the conservatories for "Meet Us at the Mums," answering questions about the techniques and research behind the displays. The program is included with garden admission, but advance registration is required.

The Chrysanthemum Festival is part of Longwood's broader Autumn's Colors season, which continues through Nov. 15 at the Kennett Square gardens.

Chrysanthemum Festival

Oct. 16-Nov. 15
Longwood Gardens, 
1001 Longwood Rd.
Kennett Square 19348

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PhillyVoice Media Events

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