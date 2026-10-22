30 food trucks coming to Linvilla Orchards for Pumpkinland's final weekend

Pumpkinland is coming to an end at Linvilla Orchards, but the Delaware County farm is closing out the season with 30 food trucks serving everything from barbecue and crab cakes to dumplings and doughnuts.

The Fall Food Truck Frenzy takes place Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free, and no tickets are needed. Food and farm activities cost extra. The event will take place rain or shine.

The lineup includes Federal Donuts, Ike's Crabcakes, Humpty Dumplings, Korea Taqueria and House of Cupcakes. Other trucks will serve hot dogs, grilled cheese, barbecue, Thai food, crepes, funnel cakes and more. Ship Bottom Brewery will also be serving beer in the farm's beer garden.

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Beyond the food trucks, Linvilla will have hayrides, apple blasters, mazes, pony rides and train rides. The playground, barnyard animals and Farm Market will also be open. Some activities require separate payment.

Linvilla Orchards is located at 137 W. Knowlton Road in Media. The full food truck lineup and additional details are available on Linvilla's website.

Dates: Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. both days

Location: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063

Admission: Free; food, drinks and some farm activities cost extra

Parking: Free

Featured food trucks: Federal Donuts, Ike's Crabcakes, Humpty Dumplings, Korea Taqueria and more

Other activities: Pumpkinland, hayrides, apple blasters, mazes, pony rides, playground and barnyard animals

Weather: Rain or shine

Event information: Linvilla Orchards

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