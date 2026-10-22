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October 22, 2026

30 food trucks coming to Linvilla Orchards for Pumpkinland's final weekend

The free Nov. 7-8 festival in Delaware County will feature Federal Donuts, Ike's Crabcakes, Humpty Dumplings and more, along with hayrides and other fall activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Food Trucks
Food Truck Frenzy at Linvilla Orchards Provided Courtesy/Linvilla Orchards

Food trucks line the grounds at Linvilla Orchards during a previous festival. The Delaware County farm will welcome 30 food trucks Nov. 7-8 for its Fall Food Truck Frenzy, held during the final weekend of Pumpkinland.

Pumpkinland is coming to an end at Linvilla Orchards, but the Delaware County farm is closing out the season with 30 food trucks serving everything from barbecue and crab cakes to dumplings and doughnuts.

The Fall Food Truck Frenzy takes place Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free, and no tickets are needed. Food and farm activities cost extra. The event will take place rain or shine.

The lineup includes Federal Donuts, Ike's Crabcakes, Humpty Dumplings, Korea Taqueria and House of Cupcakes. Other trucks will serve hot dogs, grilled cheese, barbecue, Thai food, crepes, funnel cakes and more. Ship Bottom Brewery will also be serving beer in the farm's beer garden.

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Beyond the food trucks, Linvilla will have hayrides, apple blasters, mazes, pony rides and train rides. The playground, barnyard animals and Farm Market will also be open. Some activities require separate payment.

Linvilla Orchards is located at 137 W. Knowlton Road in Media. The full food truck lineup and additional details are available on Linvilla's website.

Fall Food Truck Frenzy at Linvilla Orchards

Dates: Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. both days
Location: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063
Admission: Free; food, drinks and some farm activities cost extra
Parking: Free
Featured food trucks: Federal Donuts, Ike's Crabcakes, Humpty Dumplings, Korea Taqueria and more
Other activities: Pumpkinland, hayrides, apple blasters, mazes, pony rides, playground and barnyard animals
Weather: Rain or shine
Event information: Linvilla Orchards

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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