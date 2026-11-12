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November 12, 2026

Glow-in-the-dark Cosmic Baseball is coming to Citizens Bank Park

The touring baseball show will bring neon uniforms, glowing equipment and blacklight effects to the Phillies' stadium on July 10, 2027. Fans must enter a ticket lottery for a chance to attend.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Baseball Citizens Bank Park
A-Full Field Fireworks - Cosmic Baseball Courtesy/Cosmic Baseball

Players compete under blacklights during a Cosmic Baseball game. The touring baseball show will make its Citizens Bank Park debut in Philadelphia on July 10, 2027, with tickets offered through an online lottery.

Baseballs, bats and uniforms will glow under blacklights at Citizens Bank Park next summer when Cosmic Baseball brings its unusual version of the sport to Philadelphia.

The touring show will make its debut at the Phillies' stadium Saturday, July 10, 2027. Players compete in baseball games surrounded by ultraviolet lighting, bright neon colors, music and special effects, giving the action a look unlike a typical night at the ballpark.

Fans hoping to attend will need to enter an online ticket lottery for a chance to purchase seats. Registration is available through the Cosmic Baseball website, where participants can choose their preferred location. Those selected will be notified by email and text message, but tickets are subject to availability.

Cosmic Baseball features the Cosmic Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis, two teams that play baseball with an emphasis on entertainment as well as the game itself. Organizers plan to introduce two additional teams for the 2027 season.

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Philadelphia is one of five Major League Baseball stadiums included in the expanded Cosmic Takeover Tour, marking the first time the traveling show will play at MLB ballparks. Other stops are planned for Arlington, Texas; Miami; Tampa Bay; and San Diego.

The 2027 tour will feature 146 games across 50 cities, nearly twice as many as this year's schedule. Organizers say all 74 games in 2026 sold out, with total attendance exceeding 750,000.

Additional details and the full tour schedule are available at chilipeppersbaseball.com.

Cosmic Baseball at Citizens Bank Park

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2027
Location: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia
Time: To be announced
Tickets: Lottery registration required for a chance to purchase; prices have not been announced
Registration: Enter the Cosmic Baseball ticket lottery
More information: Cosmic Baseball official website

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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