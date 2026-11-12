Glow-in-the-dark Cosmic Baseball is coming to Citizens Bank Park

Baseballs, bats and uniforms will glow under blacklights at Citizens Bank Park next summer when Cosmic Baseball brings its unusual version of the sport to Philadelphia.

The touring show will make its debut at the Phillies' stadium Saturday, July 10, 2027. Players compete in baseball games surrounded by ultraviolet lighting, bright neon colors, music and special effects, giving the action a look unlike a typical night at the ballpark.

Fans hoping to attend will need to enter an online ticket lottery for a chance to purchase seats. Registration is available through the Cosmic Baseball website, where participants can choose their preferred location. Those selected will be notified by email and text message, but tickets are subject to availability.

Cosmic Baseball features the Cosmic Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis, two teams that play baseball with an emphasis on entertainment as well as the game itself. Organizers plan to introduce two additional teams for the 2027 season.

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Philadelphia is one of five Major League Baseball stadiums included in the expanded Cosmic Takeover Tour, marking the first time the traveling show will play at MLB ballparks. Other stops are planned for Arlington, Texas; Miami; Tampa Bay; and San Diego.

The 2027 tour will feature 146 games across 50 cities, nearly twice as many as this year's schedule. Organizers say all 74 games in 2026 sold out, with total attendance exceeding 750,000.

Additional details and the full tour schedule are available at chilipeppersbaseball.com.

Cosmic Baseball at Citizens Bank Park

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2027

Location: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia

Time: To be announced

Tickets: Lottery registration required for a chance to purchase; prices have not been announced

Registration: Enter the Cosmic Baseball ticket lottery

More information: Cosmic Baseball official website

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