Openings & Closings: Dick's House of Sport kicks off and a Graduate Hospital fast-casual staple wraps up

Dick’s House of Sport, the 120,000-square-foot sporting goods store with a rock climbing wall, track and golf simulators, will open at 2000 Route 38 in the Cherry Hill Mall on Friday.

Sixers guard V.J. Edgecombe and former Eagles stars Brandon Graham and Brian Dawkins will make appearances at the grand opening "house party," which marks the largest addition to the shopping center in over 10 years, according to mall owner PREIT.

This weekend, there will be discounts, customization for gear purchased in-store and a chance to unlock the "Dick's Vault," which features up to $10,000 in prizes. An online coupon is also available that takes $10 off purchases of $50 or more from Friday-Sunday.

Each morning, mystery gift cards worth up to $500 will be given to the first 100 people in line and packs of Topps trading cards will be given to the first 100 kids. Graham will attend the store's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 8:45 a.m., representatives with the store said. Edgecombe will be at the store from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, and Dawkins will be in attendance from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The company first teased its move to Cherry Hill in late 2024, when an official presented plans to the town's Zoning Board of Adjustment. Plans were made official by PREIT in April 2025. It was built on the former site of the Cherry Hill One office building, which was demolished in 2025 to make way for the store.

"Dick's could have picked anywhere for its experiential store, but they determined what we already know — Cherry Hill is the place to be," Cherry Hill Mayor Dave Fleisher said in a statement. "After 65 years, it's impressive that the Cherry Hill Mall continues to be a thriving regional shopping destination, constantly reinventing itself much like Dick's House of Sport is reinventing the future of retail."

The store will be open Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. It's one of 41 Dick's House of Sport locations in the country. Another site is slated to open in the King of Prussia Mall in 2027.

Here are some other announcements that local businesses have made over the past couple of weeks:

Openings

Fishtown

Opening in January

David and Christina Cavagnaro, the husband-and-wife duo behind the floral shop at 729 S. 4th St. in Queen Village, teased the store's second location on Instagram this week. An address for the new site has not been disclosed.

Route 70 and Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill Township

Opening late 2028

Once solely an online brand, the furniture store is beginning to expand to physical storefronts. The 86,000-square-foot spot in the Market Place at Garden State Park shopping center will mark Wayfair's first store in the Philadelphia area. Free design services will also be available at the store, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

212 Mill St., Bristol

Opening on Nov. 20

Provided Image/Level Up Level Up Arcade + Bar opens Nov. 20 at 212 Mill St. in Bristol Borough.

The former home of Naked Brewing Co. has received a full-blown makeover with dozens of coin-operated pinball machines, claw machines and other gaming consoles making up the new arcade bar. The menu will feature video-game themed food as well as a build-your-own milkshake bar. There are also dozens of local beers available.

2037 Chestnut St., Rittenhouse

Opening early 2027

Three years after moving from South Philly to Fishtown, the new and used bookstore said this week it will be opening a second location in the former beer store on 20th and Chestnut streets. To support the move, the shop is selling a branded tote bag with a downtown theme that's available for preorder for $18 online.

1931 Chestnut St., Rittenhouse

Opening Nov. 13

The Ardmore-based apparel brand is expanding from its flagship storefront this week and will specialize in "a curated offering of new styles" and in-store exclusives, according to its website.

917 S. 20th St., Graduate Hospital

Opening soon

Provided Image/DePaul's Pronto DePaul's Pronto is headed to Center City this winter at 917 S. 20th St.

Following the closure of Southside Pizza in September, the owners of DePaul’s Table confirmed last week they will open a fast-casual Italian food alternative to their Ardmore steakhouse in the coming months. The restaurant will also serve beer and wine to go.

These businesses also opened in the past few weeks:

Closings

2320 Cecil B. Moore Ave., North Philly

Temporarily closing starting Nov. 23

Provided Image/Save the Cecil B. Moore Library Coalition Cecil B. Moore Library will be temporarily closed from Nov. 23 through Aug. 2.

After months of delays, construction crews will begin making upgrades to the aging building's HVAC system, bathrooms, water heater and more this month. The work is expected to force the library to close until Aug. 2, according to the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Programs initially scheduled at Cecil B. Moore will continue at the neighboring MLK Recreation Center starting Monday, Nov. 30. Book checkouts and hold pickups will be available at Widener Branch Library at 2808 W. Lehigh Ave. or Charles L. Durham Library at 3320 Haverford. Ave.

9854 Pacific Ave., Wildwood Crest

Closing Nov. 22

After over four decades in business in the shore town, the Italian staple took to social media this week announcing that its last day of operation will be Saturday, Nov. 21. Carini's opened in 1985.

"This decision has not been an easy one and we want to take a moment to sincerely thank all of our customers for your loyalty, support and friendship throughout the years," the staff said in a statement. "You have made our journey incredibly special and we are grateful for every visit, every conversation and every memory."

700 Sansom St., Center City

Closing at the end of December

Due to a "massive construction project" taking place near Jewelers' Row, the owners of the coffee shop said they have decided to abandon their 300-square-foot store in favor of relocating to Graduate Hospital at 2401 Washington Ave.

"The new space will also morph and blossom in unexpected ways, things will be used and loved in ways I can't fathom," the store posted on Instagram. "Nothing is permanent, and seeing how a space can be molded over time by all of you is a gift I'm excited to witness again."

An opening date for the new location has not been set yet, but the social media post expressed hope that it would line up with the closure of the Center City shop.

1218 Spruce St., Center City

Closing Jan. 4

Owner Ashley Olmstead said on social media last week that she would be forced to close her interior design shop in order to "further develop the creative services portion of this business." Quail Store's last day of business will be Sunday, Jan. 3.

"This tiny corner shop has been nothing short of transformative, and the support from this community has made a lifelong dream a reality," she wrote. "I can't thank you enough for being a part of it."

1511 South St., Graduate Hospital

Closing Nov. 26

After nearly 15 years serving its wide-ranging menu to patrons on South Street, the fast-casual eatery's owner, Matt Levinson, posted a sign on its front door announcing its impending closure. Its last day of operation will be Wednesday, Nov. 25.

"I'm personally grateful for the vital role you all have played in supporting this small business over the years," Levinson said in the letter. "Although this decision saddens me, I look forward to the next chapter and the great restaurants that will shape the corridor's future."

Anyone interested in taking over the space is encouraged to reach out to Levinson directly for more information.