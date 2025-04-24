More News:

April 24, 2025

Dick's House of Sport, a store with a rock climbing wall and an athletic field, to open at Cherry Hill Mall

The sporting good chain has adopted a retail strategy in recent years that uses amenities like golf simulators and batting cages to attract customers.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Malls
Dicks House Sport Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal; USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cherry Hill Mall is adding a Dick's House of Sports store in 2026. It will offer various athletic experiences including a rock climbing wall, like the one shown at the Dick's House of Sports in Wilmington.

Dick's House of Sport, an expanded version of the sporting goods store with a rock climbing wall and other athletic facilities, will open next year at the Cherry Hill Mall.

The 120,000-square-foot Dick's House of Sport store will be built at the site of the One Cherry Hill office building that's awaiting demolition in the coming months. PREIT, which owns the Cherry Hill Mall, said the superstore will anchor a new entrance to the mall.

MOREHuman Robot Brewery to take over Crime & Punishment storefront in Brewerytown

Dick's introduced the House of Sport concept in New York in 2021 as a foray into experience-driven retail, a business strategy that uses amenities and personalized store features to attract customers. The Cherry Hill location will have an outdoor track and field, a bay of golf simulators and a multisport cage that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer. Dick's House of Sport stores also host community events, classes and camps.

Dick's has opened House of Sport stores in more than 20 locations in 17 states. The closest to Philadelphia are those in Wilmington and Scranton.

Dick's often markets its House of Sport stores by flying blimps over the regions where new locations are planned. One of them was spotted in Delaware County in the fall before the Dick's House of Sport opened at Wilmington's Brandywine Town Center, where Eagles running back Saquon Barkley appeared for a signing event in October

PREIT has long considered the Cherry Hill Mall the "crown jewel" in its portfolio of malls, which includes seven in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Amid struggles in the retail sector, PREIT filed for bankruptcy twice during the COVID-19 pandemic before emerging last year as a private company under new leadership.

The Cherry Hill Mall also will welcome several other new stores by the end of the year, PREIT said. They include luxury fashion brand Coach, footwear brand Dr. Marten's, activewear brand Offline by Aerie and toy company Pop Mart.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Malls Cherry Hill PREIT New Jersey Dick's Retail

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents
Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Photos: Inside a Center City office-to-residential conversion project

1701 Market Building

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Celebrities

Ex-Sixer Michael Carter-Williams to make amateur boxing debut

Michael Carter-Williams

Healthy Eating

FDA plans to ban artificial food dyes by the end of the year

Food Dye Ban

Food & Drink

Nearly 100 bars in Center City will offer drink discounts for Sips

CCD Sips

Eagles

2025 NFL Draft non-Eagles rooting guide

041925ShedeurSanders

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved