Budget airline Frontier to add first-class seats in 2027

Frontier Airlines, known for its affordable fares, is adding a first-class tier for passengers.

The new cabin will feature two rows of two seats on either side of the aisle (no middle seat) with added legroom of 37 inches of pitch, the company said. Behind first class, legroom will also be added to rows 3-8 (34 inches of pitch) for premium seating. Frontier is the second-largest passenger carrier at the Philadelphia International Airport behind only American Airlines.

The airline has begun installing the new seats, which are currently available for booking for flights starting March 5, 2027. Next year, the airline will also start offering Starlink Wi-Fi and power at every seat in the first eight rows so travelers can charge devices.

Pricing starts at $90 for the premium seating and $129 for first class (in addition to ticket prices).

"We're transforming what customers can expect when they fly Frontier," Bobby Schroeter, chief marketing officer at Frontier, said in a statement. "First Class seating, more room to stretch out, in-seat power and fast, reliable Starlink Wi-Fi will bring a new level of comfort and convenience to flying with us. We're continuing to deliver the great value our customers count on, combining more comfort and choice with Frontier's low fares."

The announcement comes as airlines look for ways to offset the rising cost of jet fuel that's driven by the Iran war. Travel booking company Hopper published data in September that showed airfare for Thanksgiving and Christmas is approaching a 10-year high, with round-trip tickets around those holidays averaging over $400.

Frontier operates a number of domestic flights out of the Philadelphia International Airport. In 2024, it added nonstop flights to 14 cities, bringing its total number of destinations out of Philadelphia to 42.