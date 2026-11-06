Philly airport is first to use new facial recognition technology that lets Americans pass through customs faster

The Philadelphia International Airport is the first airport in the United States to use new facial recognition software for Global Entry, the program that allows eligible U.S. residents to pass through customs more quickly.

Global Entry members now will walk up to the Global Entry Portal and have their photos taken by two cameras. If the software successfully matches their faces to information supplied in their Global Entry applications, they can advance and head for the exit. If it does not recognize them, travelers may have to submit travel documents or seek help from a customs officer.

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The Global Entry program lets members skip the lines at customs by pre-approving them ahead of time. It's open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, lawful permanent residents, Mexican nationals and qualifying citizens from partner countries.

Previously, Global Entry members would line up at kiosks upon arrival and answer customs declaration questions. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which operates Global Entry, the new technology will be better at verifying identities. It also will make the process more efficient and streamline travel, because members will just look up at the cameras as they walk through.

The airport started using the technology on Oct. 13. Customs and Border Protection plans to add the facial recognition software at 38 terminals in 30 airports, including those that already have areas for CBP's Preclearance perk, which allows eligible travelers to bypass CBP and Transportation Security Administration inspections upon arriving in the United States. Instead, they are inspected in foreign airports prior to boarding their U.S.-bound flights.

"This improved process for Global Entry members reflects Customs and Border Protection's continued efforts to process travelers more efficiently, enhance the international arrivals experience, and strengthen our nation's security," Elliot Ortiz, CBP port director in Philadelphia, said in a statement.

According to United Airlines, CBP deletes photos of U.S. citizens after 12 hours, and those of permanent residents and non-citizens within 14 days. Those who don't want to provide biometric information to the airport must use a regular customs line.

Additionally, Global Entry members can use the Trusted Traveler mobile app at certain locations to report their arrival at Philadelphia International Airport and submit customs declarations. The app also can be used for updating information, scheduling enrollment interviews and uploading travel documents.

To qualify for Global Entry, travelers must be over 18 or have the consent of a parent or legal guardian. They must pay a one-time, $120 fee and have no criminal convictions or pending charges. Applicants also must complete an interview with CBP.